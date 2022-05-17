ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

New Bill Requires Plant-Based Food For Illinois Students

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSchools will have to provide students with plant-based meal options under a...

Pritzker Signs Ban On ‘Ghost Guns’

Illinois is the first state in the Midwest to ban “ghost guns.” Governor Pritzker signed a bill into law yesterday that bans the sale and possession of so-called “ghost guns” statewide. These types of firearms are ones without serial numbers. They can’t be traced by conventional means and can be created on a 3-D printer.
Governor Pritzker Signs Legislation Banning ‘Ghost Guns’ Statewide

Unserialized firearms created and sold by individuals were involved in over 20,000 suspected crimes last year nationwide. Governor JB Pritzker signed HB4383 into law, banning the sale and possession of so-called ‘ghost guns’ statewide. ‘Ghost guns’ refer to unserialized, privately made firearms that are often sold as a set of parts to be assembled at home, allowing prohibited purchasers to circumvent background checks. Ghost guns cannot be traced by conventional means and can be created on a 3-D printer, leaving no record of their ownership.
Illinois Suspends Carvana’s Dealer License

Carvana’s dealer license is suspended in Illinois. The Illinois Secretary of State says it suspended the license of the online used car retailer after it failed to properly transfer titles on vehicles it sold. The company is also accused of misusing out-of-state temporary registration permits. The suspension comes after Carvana announced last week it is laying off 25-hundred employees nationally and cutting spending. As a result, the Village of Skokie told the company to stop work on a car vending tower in the Chicago suburb.
Illinois Takes Action to Support Families During Baby Formula Shortage

There’s an Illinois helpline for families looking to get baby formula that’s in short supply around the country. The Illinois Department of Human Services is taking calls at 1-800-843-6154. State officials are urging retailers to set aside formula for low-income families that get subsidies. More information can be found at DHS.Illinois.gov/BabyFormula.
Pritzker Signs Legislation Aimed at Protecting LGBTQ Older Adults

New legislation in Illinois is designed to protect older LGBTQ adults. Governor Pritzker yesterday signed an amendment to the Illinois Act, which creates the Illinois Commission on LGBTQ Aging to investigate and advise on improving services and needs of older LGBTQ adults. The signing took place on National Honor Your LGBTQ Elders Day.
More Than $11M In Funding To Support Family Planning Services Throughout Illinois

More than eleven-million-dollars in state and federal funding will expand access to affordable family planning services for low-income residents in Illinois. The funding will be provided to 29 delegate agencies that operate 98 family planning clinics throughout the state. The federal portion will support access to Title X services that were sharply restricted under President Trump’s administration. Services include HIV prevention and testing, breast and cervical cancer screening and treatment, and reproductive health care.
Grab Your Passport! It’s Illinois Craft Beer Week!

Nick at Werk Force Brewing Company in Plainfield after a brew day for their collaboration with Black Dog Vinyl Cafe; Stacks of Wax. After a two-year hiatus, it’s back, baby! Illinois Craft Beer Week started last Friday and runs through this Friday, May 20th. Some of the biggest events...
Illinois Man Sentenced To Prison For Threatening Violence At Biden’s Inauguration

An Illinois man is going to federal prison for threatening to commit violence at President Biden’s inauguration last year. Louis Capriotti was sentenced yesterday to 37 months behind bars after pleading guilty last fall to a federal charge of transmitting a threat in interstate commerce. Prosecutors say Capriotti left a voicemail for a U.S. House member, threatening to kill any Democrat that steps on the White House lawn during Biden’s inauguration. He also left other threatening messages for other members of Congress.
ILLINOIS STATE POLICE APPREHEND AGGRAVATED VEHICULAR HIJACKING SUSPECTS

Illinois State Police (ISP) District 5 recovered a vehicle taken in an Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking, apprehended three suspects, and located two firearms in connection to a Matteson Police Department investigation. On May 16, 2022, at approximately 6:04 p.m., an Illinois State Police (ISP) District 5 Trooper observed a 2015 white...
