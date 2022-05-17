New Bill Requires Plant-Based Food For Illinois Students

Unserialized firearms created and sold by individuals were involved in over 20,000 suspected crimes last year nationwide. Governor JB Pritzker signed HB4383 into law, banning the sale and possession of so-called ‘ghost guns’ statewide. ‘Ghost guns’ refer to unserialized, privately made firearms that are often sold as a set of parts to be assembled at home, allowing prohibited purchasers to circumvent background checks. Ghost guns cannot be traced by conventional means and can be created on a 3-D printer, leaving no record of their ownership.
