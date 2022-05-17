Best Verizon Deals

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor a limited time, get a free 5G phone on Verizon – or up to $800...

www.koin.com

CNET

Verizon 5G Home Internet vs. T-Mobile Home Internet: Which Is Best for Your Home Connection?

CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. How we test ISPs. 5G continues its national rollout, offering millimeter-wave cellular speeds at higher, faster frequencies than 4G LTE. That's a big deal for our phones and other mobile gadgets that connect over cellular airwaves -- and it could be a game-changer for home networking too. With the potential for near-gigabit speeds over the air that rival the offerings of cable and fiber internet service providers -- plus the added appeal of straightforward, consumer-friendly terms that ditch data caps, equipment fees and the like -- 5G is shaping up as one of the most exciting things to happen in residential internet in years.
INTERNET
9to5Mac

T-Mobile 5G Home Internet promises $50/month lifetime rate, $20 off for phone subscribers, covering fees for switchers

It’s been just over a year since T-Mobile launched its 5G Home Internet and today the Uncarrier has announced a slew of updates to make the service more appealing than ever. From a free trial, up to $500 in early termination fee coverage, $50/month lifetime price lock, and even $50 off an Apple TV, T-Mobile is aiming to give customers the “freedom to switch” from their existing broadband provider.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
Android Central

LG Wing owners are receiving a welcome update on Verizon

Verizon is issueing a new update for the LG Wing. The Wing is now certified to work on Verizon's C-Band 5G network for faster data speeds. The update also includes the April security update, although Android 12 is nowhere to be found. To the millions of many LG Wing owners...
TECHNOLOGY
Phone Arena

Another phone scam targets Verizon customers

Here's a warning for Verizon subscribers. Actually, this warning is for everyone with a smartphone, a tablet, and even a smartwatch. Yesterday, this writer received a phone call that was allegedly from Verizon Wireless. Even though we missed the call, thanks to Google Assistant's ability to transcribe messages, we could read the message which said, "Dear Verizon Wireless Customer your account have (sic) been suspended for verification to reactivate your account please press one to speak with a customer service representative.
PUBLIC SAFETY
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
BGR.com

If you have Verizon, your bill is about to get more expensive

Verizon will soon hike the prices of its wireless bills for the first time in two years. Bloomberg reports that the wireless carrier is increasing administrative charges on phone bills by $1.35 per voice line starting in June. No matter which plan you have, your Verizon bill is going up. Verizon previously increased the fee from $1.23 to $1.78 per line in August 2019. The new Verizon Wireless Administrative Charge will be $3.13 per line every month.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Verizon
The Verge

T-Mobile will now let you test drive its home internet for free

T-Mobile launched its 5G home internet service around this time last year with the promise of a low $50 monthly rate, easy setup, and data speeds at least as good as traditional broadband internet. In reality, it’s kind of a mixed bag. This year, it’s hoping to tempt more people away from traditional internet providers with some new offers, starting with a 15-day trial period for the service. Customers who cancel within 15 days of starting the service will get a refund as long as they return the provided internet gateway.
ELECTRONICS
idropnews.com

Steve Jobs Wanted the First iPhone on Verizon to Avoid a SIM Card Slot

The story of the iPhone may have unfolded very differently had Apple’s engineers not convinced Steve Jobs to abandon one of his design principles. According to “iPodfather” Tony Fadell, Apple’s legendary co-founder and CEO was opposed to the original iPhone having a SIM card slot, as he felt it would detract from the device’s elegant design.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

How to set up your voicemail on every major US carrier

It’s not always possible for you to answer every incoming call on the phone. At times, you might be busy, in meetings, or simply not in the mood for talking. However, you shouldn’t miss any important messages and check your voicemail once you are free. Each carrier has its own hoops to go through to set up voicemail. Here are the step-by-step instructions to set up your voicemail on every major carrier in the US.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

Verizon 5G Phone Deals: Get an iPhone 13, Galaxy S22 for free

If you’re on the Verizon network and are looking to make a move on a new smartphone, there’s a full arsenal of great smartphone deals happening at Verizon right now. They’re such good deals, in fact, that the phones are actually free when you sign a new contract on a 5G Unlimited Plan, and in some cases, trade in your current phone. Some of the best smartphones in the market are part of these deals, as they’re headlined by some of the newest iPhone from Apple and the best of the Samsung Galaxy lineup. Read onward for more details on which of these free phones may be the best for you to take home.
CELL PHONES
Channel 6000

Tech Tuesday: AI-controlled cargo ship completes journey

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – History was made in the logistics industry Monday after a cargo ship controlled by artificial intelligence completed its first voyage. Tech Expert Greg Nibler discussed that and Sony’s announcement of its PlayStation Plus tiers subscription system and Toyota filing a patent for a pooper scooper robot.
PORTLAND, OR
SPY

Top 10 Sunday Amazon Deals: Lightning Deal on Giant Yard Pong, $100 eufy Outdoor Security Camera

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. The eufy Security SoloCam L20 wireless outdoor spotlight camera is 33% off, and there’s a great Lightning Deal on...
ELECTRONICS

