Dua Lipa's 3D Manicure Is Giving Zenon Vibes

When Ilia Beauty launched its Super Serum Skin Tint, the world (and Allure editors) fell in love. I mean, what was better than trying out a base product that offered skin-nourishing ingredients, sun protection, and coverage? Nothing at the time came close, which is why it was awarded a Best of Beauty Award. Since then, the brand has been focused on minimalizing our routines and giving us a real glow from within, and folks, they did it again. Introducing the brand-new Ilia Beauty C Beyond Triple Serum a.k.a my skin's (and soon-to-be-your) new best friend.

SKIN CARE ・ 1 DAY AGO