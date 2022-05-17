ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berwyn, IL

Pritzker Administration Awards $4M in Grant Funding For Projects Along Route 66

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Pritzker’s administration is awarding four-million-dollars in grant funding for projects along the famous Route 66. The...

Central Illinois Proud

Marijuana dispensary relocating in East Peoria

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A marijuana dispensary is now getting moved to South Main Street in East Peoria. Roy Sorce, the owner of Sorce Enterprises, is relocating his marijuana dispensary. The East Peoria City Council was happy to unanimously approve this relocation, as it was approved once before.
EAST PEORIA, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois State Fair slide up for sale

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A push is underway to keep an iconic piece of the Illinois State Fairgrounds at its home. The state fair slide is up for sale. A number of prospective buyers are talking about dismantling and moving it, but Springfield city leaders said not so fast to that move. The city council […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Telegraph

State fair slide nearly joined exodus from Illinois

I’ve been thinking about that a lot this past week. The Illinois State Fair was in danger of losing my favorite attraction. No, not the butter cow or Turasky’s thin cut ribeye sandwiches or the annual steer show. We are talking about serious high-brow entertainment: the Giant Slide.
ILLINOIS STATE
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Attempt to Halt Casino Construction by Mervis Industries Denied in Court; Battle Over Zoning Change Continues

Danville Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr stated Wednesday morning that the battle that continues between the city and Mervis Industries over the location of the future Golden Nugget Casino has crossed a hurdle. The mayor says while the efforts by Mervis Industries to halt the construction of the casino were denied in court; the original legal battle over the city’s zoning change to allow the Casino to be built at the chosen location continues. The mayor says, it’s too bad it has to be like this.
DANVILLE, IL
star967.net

Splash Station Will Remain Closed This Season

For the fourth year in a row, Splash Station in Joliet is closed for the season. Joliet Park District President Sue Gulus confirmed the news to WJOL. The water park initially closed in 2019 in a series of cost cutting moves by the Joliet Park District to improve their financial stability. In 2020, due to the pandemic the water park remained closed and continued to be closed in 2021. The water park is located along Route 6 near Hollywood Casino.
JOLIET, IL
UPI News

Officials working to capture escaped bison in Illinois

May 19 (UPI) -- Forest preserve officials in Illinois said they aim to have a bison on the loose since September 2021 captured safely by the end of May. Lake County Forest Preserves officials said the 1,300-pound animal, dubbed "Tyson the Bison" by the Lake County Sheriff's Office and "Billy the Bison" by members of the public, has been loose in the Lakewood Forest Preserve since escaping from a trailer last September.
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

A Republican state senator is pushing for a special legislative session in Illinois to address gas prices across the state

A Republican state senator is pushing for a special legislative session in Illinois to address high gas prices across the state. As of May 12, according to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas statewide was $4.80. In Chicago, the average price has reached $5.17 per gallon. State Sen. Dave Syverson, R-Cherry Valley, said his legislation to cap the state’s sales tax on motor fuel at 18 cents per gallon could provide real relief to consumers.
ILLINOIS STATE
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Danville Council Passes COVID Relief Spending Plan; Bresee Tower Issue Makes Appearance

After a City Administration Presentation and follow up Council discussion that took a combined one hour and 33 minutes, the Danville City Council passed the proposed $24.7 million ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) COVID relief plan Tuesday night, with the one no vote coming from Alderman Heidi Wilson. There is plenty involved in this plan, and leading the way is the Garfield Park and Pool renovation.
DANVILLE, IL
khqa.com

Co-founder of Quincy tiny homes organization indicted

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA/WTAD) — One of the founders of a Quincy-based organization that builds tiny homes for veterans, who was forced out last year, has been indicted by an Adams County Grand Jury. Mark Lawrence was indicted last Thursday by the Grand Jury on counts of Theft of $100-500,000,...
QUINCY, IL
hoiabc.com

Demolition on Peoria ethanol plant could start this weekend

PEORIA (WEEK) - As the fight to put out a fire at BioUrja Renewables in Peoria continues, the Illinois EPA has joined the investigation. The Peoria ethanol plant has been on fire for one week. According to a press release from Interim Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger, foam mitigations started Tuesday...
PEORIA, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Carvana loses license to operate in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Secretary of State says it has suspended the license of online auto dealer Carvana after the company failed to properly transfer titles on vehicles it sold. The company is also accused of misusing out-of-state temporary registration permits, according to Automotive News. The Secretary of State opened an investigation into […]
ILLINOIS STATE
star967.net

Will County Honors Those In Law Enforcement Who Paid the Ultimate Price

The public is invited for a somber tribute to those in law enforcement that gave the ultimate price to serve and protect. The Forty-First Will County Law Enforcement Memorial Day will take place Thursday, May 19th at 10:30 a.m. A memorial mass will take place at Saint Mary Magdelene Catholic Church at 201 S. Briggs Street in Joliet followed by a noon memorial service at the Will County Law Enforcement Memorial which sits in front of the old courthouse at 14. W. Jefferson Street in Joliet. The ceremony will feature a rifle salute, Posting of Colors, Taps and keynote speaker, former Chicago Police Superintendent Philip Cline who is the current executive Director of the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation. There are 36 names engraved on the memorial.
WILL COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Pritzker announces response to baby formula shortage

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Gov. JB Pritzker announced Illinois is working to help families get through a national baby formula shortage with a series of steps. The state is encouraging retailers to set aside formula for low-income Illinois families who are enrolled in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC). The Illinois Department of Human Services has trained caseworkers to help families with formula questions through the IDHS Help Line, which can be reached by dialing 1-800-843-6154.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

One dead after multi-vehicle McLean County crash

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash near Illinois Route 9 and McLean County 2600 East Wednesday. According to an Illinois State Police press release, the crash occurred at approximately 6:22 p.m. and involved a commercial and passenger vehicle. The driver of the...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
chambanamoms.com

Strawberry Picking Near Champaign-Urbana

Strawberry picking is an early summertime favorite and we have options for your family in Central Illinois. Within a one-hour drive from Champaign-Urbana, you can find spots to take your kids strawberry picking — but don’t delay, strawberry season comes and goes quickly. Early summer means strawberries, and...
CHAMPAIGN, IL

