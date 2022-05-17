Pritzker Administration Awards $4M in Grant Funding For Projects Along Route 66

The public is invited for a somber tribute to those in law enforcement that gave the ultimate price to serve and protect. The Forty-First Will County Law Enforcement Memorial Day will take place Thursday, May 19th at 10:30 a.m. A memorial mass will take place at Saint Mary Magdelene Catholic Church at 201 S. Briggs Street in Joliet followed by a noon memorial service at the Will County Law Enforcement Memorial which sits in front of the old courthouse at 14. W. Jefferson Street in Joliet. The ceremony will feature a rifle salute, Posting of Colors, Taps and keynote speaker, former Chicago Police Superintendent Philip Cline who is the current executive Director of the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation. There are 36 names engraved on the memorial.

