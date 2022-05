Union Gap Police have arrested a man who they say is responsible for the death of a 39-year-old woman who died on Monday. Authorities have been looking for 37-year-old Christopher Havins since Monday when a witness told police Havins and 39-year-old Nichole Haggerty were fighting in a vehicle in the 1800 block of Rainier Place in Union Gap. The witness watched as Haggerty fell out of the vehicle. Haggerty was seriously injured and died at a Yakima hospital.

