New Bill Requires Plant-Based Food For Illinois Students

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSchools will have to provide students with plant-based meal options under a...

wjbc.com

ISA: New legislation will help central Illinois farmers

BLOOMINGTON – Legislation is headed to Gov. Pritzker’s desk to help soybean farmers across central Illinois. The Illinois Soybean Growers Association is behind the B20 legislation, sponsored by State Sen. Patrick Joyce (D-Essex) and State Rep. Eva Dina Delgado (D-Chicago). “Traditionally in Illinois, we use blends of what...
thecentersquare.com

Possible summertime rolling blackouts a concern for Illinois manufacturers

(The Center Square) – A leading advocate for Illinois manufacturers is worried about price hikes and energy shortages this summer and into the future. “There is going to be a capacity shortage and we've seen warnings from utilities and regional grid operators talking about potentially rolling brownouts as soon as this summer,” said Mark Denzler, president and CEO of the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois asks retailers to set aside baby formula for WIC recipients

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The State of Illinois is asking retailers to set aside baby formula for low-income families during a nationwide shortage. In coordination with the USDA Food & Nutrition Service, Illinois retailers are being encouraged to set aside formula for low-income families enrolled in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and […]
Herald & Review

'Jelani Day bill' among nearly 200 new Illinois laws

SPRINGFIELD — It's bill signing season. State lawmakers passed more than 400 bills this legislative session that will need Gov. J.B. Pritzker's signature to become law. The governor has 60 days to take action on legislation once it hits his desk. And Pritzker has been busy, thus far signing...
Chicago Defender

Illinois Becomes First State in The Midwest to Make Ghost Guns Illegal

Legislation pushed by survivors and advocates, including the Gun Violence Prevention PAC (G-PAC), was signed into law today by Governor JB Pritzker, making ghost guns illegal in Illinois — the first state in the Midwest to take such action. “The people creating, selling, and purchasing these firearms know that they’re working to circumvent common-sense gun laws that ensure guns stay out of the hands of traffickers, abusers, and convicted criminals,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “We are seeing these unseralized guns being built in basements by those who should never have had access to such dangerous weapons and then used to commit heinous crimes, and it must be stopped to keep Illinoisans safe.”
advantagenews.com

Bill allows Illinois hunters to use lighter rifles

Deer hunters may soon have more firearm options in Illinois. The Illinois legislature unanimously passed a measure permitting the use of centerfire single-shot rifles for deer hunting. The measure could soon be signed by the governor. Master hunter, instructor and owner of New Salem Firearms Larry Dale of Petersburg, Illinois,...
KMOV

MoDOT hires Illinois company to clean litter off MO highways

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Missouri Department of Transportation hired the Illinois company Manteno to clean up litter off major highways in St. Louis. News 4 spotted plastic bottles, Styrofoam cups and cans along Interstate 44 Downtown. This is the first time MoDOT has hired an outside company to clean up trash along highways.
thecentersquare.com

Pritzker signs 'Too Young to Test' bill into law

(The Center Square) – Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed a measure that prohibits the Illinois State Board of Education from requiring students in pre-kindergarten through second grade to take standardized tests. The bill was filed in January by state Rep. Christine Pacione-Zayaz. Senate Bill 3986 creates the “Too...
star967.net

Illinois Suspends Carvana’s Dealer License

Carvana’s dealer license is suspended in Illinois. The Illinois Secretary of State says it suspended the license of the online used car retailer after it failed to properly transfer titles on vehicles it sold. The company is also accused of misusing out-of-state temporary registration permits. The suspension comes after Carvana announced last week it is laying off 25-hundred employees nationally and cutting spending. As a result, the Village of Skokie told the company to stop work on a car vending tower in the Chicago suburb.
wmay.com

Illinois quick hits: Baby formula hotline, Child Labor Law signed, Oakbrook red light camera ordered down

There’s an Illinois helpline for families looking to get baby formula that’s in short supply around the country. The Illinois Department of Human Services is taking calls at 1-800-843-6154. State officials are urging retailers to set aside formula for low-income families that get subsidies. More information can be found at DHS.Illinois.gov/BabyFormula.
WIFR

Pritzker signs bill that helps Medicaid patients

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Governor JB Pritzker signed a bill Tuesday extending and expanding the Hospital Assessment Program in Illinois. The current program, which signed into law in 2020, runs through the end of 2022. It brought additional funding and improved Medicaid responsiveness in areas of the state most affected by COVID-19.
star967.net

Illinois Takes Action to Support Families During Baby Formula Shortage

There’s an Illinois helpline for families looking to get baby formula that’s in short supply around the country. The Illinois Department of Human Services is taking calls at 1-800-843-6154. State officials are urging retailers to set aside formula for low-income families that get subsidies. More information can be found at DHS.Illinois.gov/BabyFormula.
advantagenews.com

A Republican state senator is pushing for a special legislative session in Illinois to address gas prices across the state

A Republican state senator is pushing for a special legislative session in Illinois to address high gas prices across the state. As of May 12, according to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas statewide was $4.80. In Chicago, the average price has reached $5.17 per gallon. State Sen. Dave Syverson, R-Cherry Valley, said his legislation to cap the state’s sales tax on motor fuel at 18 cents per gallon could provide real relief to consumers.
star967.net

Pritzker Signs Legislation Aimed at Protecting LGBTQ Older Adults

New legislation in Illinois is designed to protect older LGBTQ adults. Governor Pritzker yesterday signed an amendment to the Illinois Act, which creates the Illinois Commission on LGBTQ Aging to investigate and advise on improving services and needs of older LGBTQ adults. The signing took place on National Honor Your LGBTQ Elders Day.
NBC Chicago

What Are ‘Ghost Guns', And Why Are They Now Banned in Illinois?

Wednesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed into law House Bill 4383, a bill that bans so-called "ghost guns" across the state. Illinois is the first Midwest state to pass such legislation. The new law ensures that all firearms are serialized, which helps allow law enforcement to better trace firearms used in...
star967.net

More Than $11M In Funding To Support Family Planning Services Throughout Illinois

More than eleven-million-dollars in state and federal funding will expand access to affordable family planning services for low-income residents in Illinois. The funding will be provided to 29 delegate agencies that operate 98 family planning clinics throughout the state. The federal portion will support access to Title X services that were sharply restricted under President Trump’s administration. Services include HIV prevention and testing, breast and cervical cancer screening and treatment, and reproductive health care.
