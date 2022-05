The trial for Cristopher Gaudreau, the Centralia man accused of killing his girlfriend, 39-year-old Rikkey Outumuro, has been delayed until the week of Dec. 12. A Lewis County Superior Court judge granted a request from Gaudreau’s attorney and the prosecuting attorney May 19 to delay Gaudreau’s trial a second time because the Washington State Patrol (WSP) Crime Lab won’t be able to finish forensic testing on evidence before the scheduled June 13 trial date.

CENTRALIA, WA ・ 4 HOURS AGO