These "coming out” kits for queer people in China are actually pretty awesome

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComing out to my Chinese mother was one of the most difficult things I’ve ever had to do and I would not recommend it to a friend. My mom, who grew up in a country with lots of censorship, didn’t really understand what being queer meant and had a vague grasp...

Robert Schooner
2d ago

as a gay man good for you. just remember your haters are always always going to be your motivators. at the end of the day don't hate them thank them.

Miguel Chavez
1d ago

Hey maybe we don’t want to know the orientation of everyone we meet. Maybe some of us would rather not know.

John Wood
1d ago

You get a gay flag , Vaseline and Dr. Schols inserts in case your not light enough in your loafers !

#Censorship#Racism#Chinese#Covid#Lgbtq
