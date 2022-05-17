ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

We Get Letters: Remove the Racists

By Name
pasadenanow.com
 3 days ago

Roland Bynum is a former teacher at John Muir high school,...

www.pasadenanow.com

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Black Lives Matter's spending raises concerns

After the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota, millions of dollars poured into the accounts of the Black Lives Matter Global Foundation Network. Critics, including BLM leaders, have complained about how the money has been spent. This week, investigative journalist Sean Campbell joins host Alex Cohen to discuss the investigation on the organization and its acquisition of a $6 million house in Studio City.
LOS ANGELES, CA
lmu.edu

Refund the Money: Billionaire L.A. Mayor Hopeful Urges on Surplus

“A year ago, I would’ve told you that a candidate like Rick Caruso, even if he spent $25 million, couldn’t win the mayoralty of LA,’’ said Fernando Guerra, director of the Center for the Study of Los Angeles at Loyola Marymount University. “Caruso represents an outsider challenging the governing political establishment. Voters are open to that right now.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
Pasadena, CA
Society
City
Pasadena, CA
pasadenanow.com

We Get Letters: Landlords Will Be Treated Fairly

I read with puzzlement the comments from Todd Hayes about what he thinks the rent control and just cause ballot measure entails. I think I can put his worries about “taking private property” to rest. The truth is actually the opposite of what he fears. The California Constitution...
PASADENA, CA
CBS LA

New Villanueva campaign ad taken down after Archdiocese of Los Angeles objects to its filming in church

A new political ad from Alex Villanueva appears to have been taken down after its release prompted the Archdiocese of Los Angeles to take a neutral position in the race for LA County Sheriff.The ad showed the incumbent sheriff walking into a church to pray for public safety, the homeless in LA and his department's duties. The ad was apparently filmed in East LA's St. Alphonsus Church.In a tweet that had included the video, the caption said, "It takes strength to lead others & fight those that would do harm. I draw much of my strength from the man above."The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Muir
LATACO

Exclusive: Jose Huizar Awarded High School Students Tens Of Thousands of Dollars in Scholarships, Some Never Received a Penny

Sarai Gomez was a freshman at Theodore Roosevelt High School in 2013 with a dream of attending a four-year university. As a first-generation Mexican American, she understood that she would be responsible for getting herself to and through college. “My parents know nothing about the college process and how financial aid works. So I kind of had to go out of my way to find resources and find scholarships to apply to,” Gomez said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
LATACO

O.G. Highland Park’s Eunisses Hernandez Has a Plan to Stop Gentrification In CD 1

Eunisses Hernandez was born and raised in Highland Park and saw her neighborhood change and her neighbors displaced. “When growing up here in Highland Park, I’ve seen gentrification take hold, and I’ve seen it impact my loved ones, neighbors, and small businesses. It happened really fast. The community tried to organize around it and against it, but we just saw whole apartments bought up, people displaced,” Hernandez tells L.A. TACO. Hernandez is running to represent City Council District one which encompasses 22 different Los Angeles neighborhoods, including MacArthur Park, Chinatown, Echo Park, Glassell Park, Pico-Union, and parts of Highland Park. District 1 also includes the famous Salvadoran Corridor, whose 50 vendors were recently removed by incumbent councilmember Gil Cedillo’s office.
LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena Festival of Women Authors is Back in Person with a Bigger, In-Person on Saturday

The Pasadena Festival of Women Authors is back in person at the Pasadena Convention Center on Saturday, May 21, after two years of virtual events. Hosted by the Pasadena Literary Alliance, the Festival of Women Authors will celebrate seven women authors who will speak about their experiences and their insights about the state of publishing, especially as it impacts the work of women authors.
PASADENA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racists#Black History#Parade#Racial Injustice#Racism
pasadenanow.com

City Updates the Accessory Dwelling Unit Process

Permits, planning and parking held center stage Thursday as the City of Pasadena hosted an online webinar to familiarize residents and would-be Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) builders on the updating of the City’s current permitting process and ordinances. Recently awarded a personnel grant by the Southern California Association of...
PASADENA, CA
CBS LA

Villanueva campaign manager under fire after saying he "bought a salsa maker" from Hispanic clergy

The campaign manager for LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is under fire Friday after a questionable tweet aimed at another candidate, on the heels of a campaign ad that prompted the LA Archdiocese to take a neutral stand.The latest kerfuffle started with a religious-themed campaign ad showing Villanueva praying at a Catholic Church for help fighting violent crime. Villanueva's campaign apparently took the video down after the Archdiocese objected to its filming at St. Alphonsus Church in East LA.Candidate Matt Rodriguez weighed in on the situation, invoking Jesus' admonition to not be like hypocrites, saying "You can pray out loud...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
invisiblepeople.tv

The Homeless Court That Won’t Send You to Jail

A Compassionate Court System in Redondo Beach Should Become the Standard Everywhere. The Los Angeles County Superior Court in Redondo Beach is the inspiration for a proposed pilot program to make courts less punitive and more supportive for unhoused people. What started as a response to the pandemic quickly became an innovative new way to improve access to homeless courts.
REDONDO BEACH, CA
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena Rent Control Campaign to Host Launch Party

The grassroots, tenant-led campaign for rent control and just cause eviction protections will host a campaign kickoff party for their charter amendment on the November 2022 ballot from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday at Affordable Housing Services, 516 Navarro Ave. “Against great odds, the campaign has mobilized over...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Community College Bill Advances in Assembly

On Thursday, legislation aimed at Community College student success advanced in the Assembly Appropriations Committee. Assembly Bill 1705 will address remedial placement policies at California’s community colleges and help more students to achieve their educational goals. Last month, the Assembly Higher Education Committee offered bipartisan support to the bill,...
PASADENA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy