We Get Letters: Remove the Racists

Eunisses Hernandez was born and raised in Highland Park and saw her neighborhood change and her neighbors displaced. “When growing up here in Highland Park, I’ve seen gentrification take hold, and I’ve seen it impact my loved ones, neighbors, and small businesses. It happened really fast. The community tried to organize around it and against it, but we just saw whole apartments bought up, people displaced,” Hernandez tells L.A. TACO. Hernandez is running to represent City Council District one which encompasses 22 different Los Angeles neighborhoods, including MacArthur Park, Chinatown, Echo Park, Glassell Park, Pico-Union, and parts of Highland Park. District 1 also includes the famous Salvadoran Corridor, whose 50 vendors were recently removed by incumbent councilmember Gil Cedillo’s office.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO