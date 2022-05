Weslaco police are working to learn how a motorcycle driver lost control in an accident in which he was killed early Wednesday morning. The motorcycle was heading south on South Border Avenue when the driver lost control and crashed into a fence near the intersection with Mile 5 North. 38-year-old Ricardo Banda Guzman was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman passenger was taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

WESLACO, TX