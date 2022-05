ELLWOOD CITY – Borough council unanimously approved the adoption Monday of a disorderly house ordinance. Under the ordinance, a disorderly house is defined as any place within the borough where persons gather or abide, and where the owner, lessee, or person in charge permits, encourages, fails to correct through eviction, or tends to allow − drunkenness, illegal consumption, illegal drugs, boisterous conduct, unseemly noise, fighting, or any other conduct, which disturbs the public peace or decorum, or promotes disorder, and detracts from the dignity of the community.

