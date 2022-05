The city of Plymouth held its annual Pie Day fundraiser in person for the first time in two years on Wednesday. “Our Pie Day social event is a great way to get out and connect with community members. It’s also a great way to raise funds for our senior programs groups and grants, a lot of them are hosted at community center,” said Alyssa Fram, recreation supervisor for the city of Plymouth. “It’s a great way to connect with local residents.”

PLYMOUTH, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO