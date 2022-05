WASHINGTON - It's going to be a scorcher this weekend for the D.C. region, and there's even a chance for record heat, so make sure to take precautions and stay hydrated!. Temperatures will start off in the 70s on Saturday before highs soar to the mid 90s. The D.C. region could set heat records as forecasts expect temperatures in the city to reach 96 degrees. The previous record in D.C. was 95 degrees set in 1934.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO