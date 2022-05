Part of the joy of the Evil Dead franchise is that, while there's always been buckets of blood and unsettling imagery, the series has never shied away from embracing sillier components of the concept, though longtime star of the franchise and producer of Evil Dead Rise Bruce Campbell has pointed out the upcoming installment is a "very adult" take on the material. Given how little we know about the upcoming film, it's not entirely clear what these details mean for the new installment, but it would seem that the series could be tackling more mature subject matter than its predecessors. Evil Dead Rise is expected to hit HBO Max later this year.

MOVIES ・ 10 HOURS AGO