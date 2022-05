ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One of Atlanta’s coolest traditions returned Saturday night and it was brighter than ever. Big crowds showed up for the “Atlanta BeltLine Lantern Parade.” Now in its 12th year, the event is a beloved Atlanta celebration of creativity, community, and light. It offers an opportunity for the community to celebrate and have a conversation on the historic accomplishments of southwest Atlanta, connecting the BeltLine community.

