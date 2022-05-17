Mayor Andre Dickens to Meet with Local Artists in Support of Arts Funding
Mayor’s Office of Communications
Media Advisory
Mayor Andre Dickens to Meet with Local Artists in Support of Arts Funding
$15 Million Investment in Local Arts slated through May 24 bond referenda
WHO:
Mayor Andre Dickens
Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs, Executive Director Camille R. Love
Managing Partners, ZuCot Gallery
WHAT:
Mayor Andre Dickens will meet with local artists and Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs, Executive Director Camille R. Love, and partners from the ZuCot Gallery (the largest African-American owned fine art gallery in the Southeast) on the City’s commitment to the arts community. As a Council Member, Mayor Dickens advocated to include arts funding in the referenda which—if passed by Atlanta voters on May 24—will result in a $15 million investment.
Mayor Dickens will address members of the media and conclude with a Q and A session. B-roll opportunities will also be provided.
WHEN:
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
10:00 a.m.
Media is encouraged to arrive at 9:30 a.m.
WHERE:
ZuCot Gallery
100 Centennial Olympic Park Dr. SW
Atlanta, GA 30313
