Mayor Andre Dickens to Meet with Local Artists in Support of Arts Funding

 4 days ago

Mayor’s Office of Communications

55 Trinity Avenue, Suite 2500 • Atlanta, Georgia 30303

Media Advisory

Mayor Andre Dickens to Meet with Local Artists in Support of Arts Funding

$15 Million Investment in Local Arts slated through May 24 bond referenda

WHO:

Mayor Andre Dickens

Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs, Executive Director Camille R. Love

Managing Partners, ZuCot Gallery

WHAT:

Mayor Andre Dickens will meet with local artists and Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs, Executive Director Camille R. Love, and partners from the ZuCot Gallery (the largest African-American owned fine art gallery in the Southeast) on the City’s commitment to the arts community. As a Council Member, Mayor Dickens advocated to include arts funding in the referenda which—if passed by Atlanta voters on May 24—will result in a $15 million investment.

Mayor Dickens will address members of the media and conclude with a Q and A session. B-roll opportunities will also be provided.

Media seeking to attend is requested to RSVP to atlmedia@atlantaga.gov.

WHEN:

Wednesday, May 18, 2022

10:00 a.m.

Media is encouraged to arrive at 9:30 a.m.

WHERE:

ZuCot Gallery

100 Centennial Olympic Park Dr. SW

Atlanta, GA 30313

