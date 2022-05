The governor has signed into law several bills that will improve public safety and help our local law enforcement operate more efficiently. House Bill 1123 will allow law enforcement officers responding to the scenes of fatal accidents the authority to remove the bodies of the deceased in a more timely manner. Currently, bodies may not be moved until a medical examiner completes an on-site investigation. In rural areas, this can sometimes take hours or even all day. I authored this bill, which gives law enforcement officers the ability to have the bodies removed once they've documented the accident scene and taken pictures and measurements.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO