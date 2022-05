Actors Theatre of Louisville’s fall lineup is here, and we’ve got some old favorites being freshened up and an exciting musical event. This year both “Dracula” and “A Christmas Carol” will return to the in-person stage, but don’t expect the same old events. “Dracula” as a feminist revenge fantasy will be loosely based on the Bram Stoker novel and run Sept. 7-18. “Fannie: The Music and Life of Fannie Lou Hamer” will run from Oct. 12-23 and finally “A Christmas Carol” will finish the fall season from Dec. 14-23 with a mixed reality production and reimagining of the classic ghost story.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO