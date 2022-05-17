ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Louisville’s Year-round Christmas Morning Cafe is Closing

By Danielle Grady
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristmas will no longer be year round for Louisville. Christmas Morning Cafe, a Christmas-themed brunch spot that was open throughout the year, has announced that it is closing on May 29. The...

Beloved Dive Bar Seidenfaden’s Reopens After Months-Long Closure

After several months of being closed, Seidenfaden’s is now open again. The dive bar, which sat on the border of Germantown and Paristown, was known for dance parties, weekly themed TV/movie nights and for the “Crazy Ridenfaden Cyclists,” who end their rides with drinks together at the bar.
Meet Seviche Chef Anthony Lamas the Best Way You Can — Over a Meal

Chef Anthony Lamas wrapped a towel around the handle of a screeching hot black iron skillet, swung around and showed off a dozen beautifully seared fresh-caught dry scallops the size of baseballs to an eager crowd. “This is how you do it,” he said with a smile. “Dry scallops, never...
Katy Perry makes stop at the Louisville Zoo

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Pop star Katy Perry was in Louisville this weekend and stopped by the Louisville Zoo to meet some of the zoo's animal ambassadors. The zoo posted on Twitter that Perry got an up close encounter with one of the zoo's penguins, Simon, and sloth, Sebastian on Saturday.
The Kentucky Yoga Festival Returns with 70+ Sessions this Weekend

This weekend, namaste a while at the Kentucky Yoga Festival. The event, which started this morning for its fourth year, runs through Sunday afternoon at the Barren River Magic camp farm in Edmonton, about two hours south of Louisville. Throughout the weekend, there will be more than 70 sessions about...
New Kentucky resident Katy Perry hangs out at Louisville Zoo

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — You may have already heard us report the news that pop superstar Katy Perry has been living in Kentucky for the past month, and now we have a sighting of her at a popular Louisville attraction. The Louisville Zoo shared on their Facebook page that Perry...
This Louisville hotel sells passes to its rooftop pool

You don't have to book a hotel room to enjoy the rooftop pool at the Omni Hotel in downtown Louisville. The hotel is selling resort day passes starting at $35. Typically, the tickets are in high demand. The maximum number of people you can reserve chairs and cabanas for is...
5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (5/20–5/22)

Poorcastle is back after two years lost to the pandemic, and it will have more experiences and just as much local talent as it always has (36 performers, in fact.) The lineup features a predictably talented group of Louisville musicians that runs across several genres. This three-day festival starts on Friday and ends on Sunday.
Southern Indiana Gets an Indian Grocery Store

Southern Indiana now has an Indian grocery store. Spiceland Indian Grocery opened in Clarksville at 706 E. Lewis and Clark Pkwy., Suite G, last week, and is now open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The store serves spices, ready-to-eat and frozen foods, rice, flour, candy,...
3 Concerts To Catch This Weekend In Louisville (5/20-5/22)

The big live music news moving into the weekend is the return of Poorcastle, the three-day music festival in Breslin Park that features nothing but local musicians. You should definitely go to that. It’s only $10 each day, $25 for the weekend. It’s a crash course in the Louisville music scene, and a place for discovery. But, if you’re looking for even more live music, or you and the heat don’t get along, we have three more shows to consider below.
World’s Largest Bounce House Coming to Louisville with Adult-Only Sessions

Your chance to feel like a kid again is coming to Louisville, Kentucky this June!. Have no fear, if you missed your opportunity to be a part of the World's Largest Bounce House in Indianapolis. We have another event coming to our region where you can bounce, hop, and play in the World's Largest Bounce House. Big Bounce America will be making a stop in Louisville, Kentucky for three days of fun with family and adult-only sessions.
Brood X is Back. Straggler Cicadas May Be Popping Up Again

Last year, the Greater Cincinnati and Louisville areas were engulfed in cicada-mania after billions of Brood X insects emerged following a 17-year residency underground. Brood X (as in the Roman numeral for “10;” a 19th-century entomologist assigned Roman numerals to different periodical groups) is the largest of all the 17-year cicada broods. Also known as Magicicada septendecim and “Pharaoh Cicada,” we last saw them in 2004.
This sister duo transformed their hometown into the 'Kindness Capital of Kentucky'

Rylyn Richins, 10, and her sister Raegan, 13, were heading home one day after a family outing in 2019 when they spotted several yard signs along the country road they were traveling down. The signs had the message "Just Be Kind" printed across them. The signs resonated with the sisters, who have two sisters with Down syndrome. A few hours later, when they arrived home in La Grange, Kentucky, they came up with a plan to create their own yard signs. The signs would bear the simple message "Be Kind," and would soon reach thousands of residents in La Grange—and beyond, PEOPLE Magazine reports.
Weekend Pass in Kentucky: May 20-22

Friday May 20 | 6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. Saturday May 21 | 6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. Sunday May 22 | 6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. Saturday May 21 | 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday May 21 | 10:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Second Chances for Lexington Pets

The Lexington Humane Society is implementing a new program for senior and hospice animals. Thanks to the wonderful support of the Campbell family, the James L. and Dee S. Campbell Senior and Hospice Pet Care Program has already saved a number of animals and looks to save many more over the years.
