Louisville’s Year-round Christmas Morning Cafe is Closing

Rylyn Richins, 10, and her sister Raegan, 13, were heading home one day after a family outing in 2019 when they spotted several yard signs along the country road they were traveling down. The signs had the message "Just Be Kind" printed across them. The signs resonated with the sisters, who have two sisters with Down syndrome. A few hours later, when they arrived home in La Grange, Kentucky, they came up with a plan to create their own yard signs. The signs would bear the simple message "Be Kind," and would soon reach thousands of residents in La Grange—and beyond, PEOPLE Magazine reports.

LA GRANGE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO