White Sox place RHP Michael Kopech on paternity list amid series of roster moves

(670 The Score) The White Sox on Tuesday placed right-hander Michael Kopech on the paternity list amid a series of roster moves.

Players are allowed to be on the paternity list for one to three days. Kopech pitched Sunday, so his short leave shouldn’t cause him to miss a start. He could pitch Friday or perhaps be pushed back a day to Saturday as the White Sox visit the Yankees in a weekend series. Kopech has been terrific this season, posting a 1.54 ERA and 0.94 WHIP in seven starts.

In other roster moves, the White Sox selected the contract of right-hander Davis Martin from Triple-A Charlotte, added right-hander Kyle Crick as their 27th man for their doubleheader against the Royals on Tuesday and transferred left-hander Garrett Crochet to the 60-day injured list.

Martin, 25, will make his MLB debut when he starts for the White Sox in the nightcap of their doubleheader Tuesday. He has posted a 2.50 ERA in seven starts split between Double-A and Triple-A this season.

Crick, 29, had a 6.00 ERA in seven appearances for the White Sox earlier this season.

Crochet’s move to the 60-day injured list is merely procedural. He was already set to be out all season after having Tommy John surgery.

