A Chinese passenger jet left the runway upon takeoff and caught fire in western China on Thursday morning, and several people were injured.Tibet Airlines said it happened at 8:09 a.m. (0009 GMT) as the flight to the city of Nyingchi in the Tibetan Autonomous Region was preparing to take off from the western city of Chongqing.The Airbus A319-115 jet had 113 passengers and nine flight crew onboard, all of whom were safely evacuated with some taken to a hospital with minor injuries, the airline said in an statement. The plane itself had fire damage, it said. “In the process...

ACCIDENTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO