To some, it seemed that the two degrees Fabiani Duarte pursued at Mercer University — law and theology — were incompatible. “I had a friend, a Methodist pastor, who would tell me, ‘Well, with those degrees, you can either keep them out of jail or keep them out of hell,’” Duarte said. “But I saw that it was much more than that.”

MACON, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO