Cleveland Guardians vs. Cincinnati Reds, plus get to know Yohan Ramirez

These are five players who could be surprise cuts by the Cleveland Browns. Every year in the NFL there are always a few players that get cut that no one saw coming. It’s an unfortunate reality with the NFL and how things are structured. If someone with a large-cap figure can be taken off the books, the team will do just that. Especially if there’s an injury at a key position, and that player is keeping the team from signing a replacement. It happens a lot.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO