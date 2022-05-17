Gang Member Arrested Following Shooting At Hanger BBQ In Merced

(KMJ) – The California Highway Patrol announces Valley Crime Stoppers is now offering up to $2,000 in reward money for information in a deadly motorcycle crash case. It happened May 10th around 11:30 a.m. Investigators said 65-year-old Robert Meza was riding his 2002 Yamaha V-Star motorcycle eastbound on Avenue 9, just west of Highway 99 in Madera. Witnesses told officers a white sedan was coming off of southbound 99 via the off-ramp, and made a left turn onto Avenue 9, directly in the path of Meza. In trying to avoid that sedan, he lost control of his motorcycle and was thrown from it.

11 HOURS AGO