The Greater Stockton Chamber of Commerce is excited to host the 2022 Stockton State of the City event, Thursday, May 19th, at the Port of Stockton. “The State of the City is an opportunity to update Stockton residents on how things are going and share the vision moving forward.” Mayor Lincoln expressed, “I am looking forward to engaging with our residents and community partners this Thursday as we continue to invest in our community and meet the fundamental needs in Stockton.” Although this will be the first in-person State of the City to take place in two years, the Mayor’s address will also be live-streamed for those unable to attend, as well as hosted online for later viewing.

STOCKTON, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO