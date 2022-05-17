Meet the Mayor: Deborah Feinen

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Republican Illinois gubernatorial candidate, Richard Irvin, will be making a campaign stop in Peoria Thursday. According to a press release, Irvin will be making a stop at the Peoria International Airport Conference Suite, at 4 p.m. He will be joined by his running mate State Rep. Avery Bourne (R-95).
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Honor Guard is looking for help as their numbers dwindle. The Honor Guard goes out to veterans’ funerals and perform military rites – playing Taps, performing 21-gun salutes and presenting folding flags to the family. “These veterans deserve that, so it’s...
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A marijuana dispensary is now getting moved to South Main Street in East Peoria. Roy Sorce, the owner of Sorce Enterprises, is relocating his marijuana dispensary. The East Peoria City Council was happy to unanimously approve this relocation, as it was approved once before.
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A residential road in Champaign is closed this weekend as crews make repairs to the pavement. Alabama Avenue between Bloomington Road and Harris Avenue closed on Thursday and is scheduled to reopen on Monday, weather permitting. Through traffic is not allowed on Alabama while repairs are happening, but access will be […]
PEORIA and NORMAL (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirms its agents were at a home in Peoria Wednesday morning and at a residence in northeast Normal Wednesday evening. Both cases, agents were conducting “court-authorized activity,” said Becky Cramblit, public affairs officer for the FBI’s Springfield...
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign is putting together a pop-up park in the area of Hedge Park. City leaders want the community to come together to have a park raising, which is expected to happen sometime in the next few weeks. The city is using extra funds and volunteers to help, hoping […]
Strawberry picking is an early summertime favorite and we have options for your family in Central Illinois. Within a one-hour drive from Champaign-Urbana, you can find spots to take your kids strawberry picking — but don’t delay, strawberry season comes and goes quickly. Early summer means strawberries, and...
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Treasurer’s Office will temporarily relocate to the Third Floor of the County Complex, beginning Wednesday. Due to the rail relocation project, a new Transportation Hub will open in downtown Springfield. The rail project and Hub addition require renovations to the Sangamon County Complex, temporarily displacing the Treasurer’s […]
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — May 19th, 2021. The day Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim responded to a domestic violence call at three in the morning. A day that would soon be the Oberheim’s family’s worst nightmare played out. He went to an apartment complex at the 3200 block of North Neil Street. Oberheim and another officer […]
Champaign Urbana Sunrise Rotary is hosting a diaper drive to benefit United Way of Champaign County’s Bottom Line Diaper Bank, which provides 7000 diapers per month to families that need them. Our collection storage container is sitting in front of Lodgic at 1807 S, Neil St. They are graciously offering a free cup of coffee to anyone that brings in diapers to donate.
UPDATE – 5/17/22 5:30PM – Power was restored. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — 5PM — CWLP are responding to a power outage affecting people in the Parkway Pointe area, near Veterans Pkwy and Lindbergh Blvd. Crews will work to isolate the outage down and will be replacing equipment to restore power. Officials said traffic lights may […]
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — In order for the Illinois American Water Company to tap into a water main, starting Wednesday at 6 a.m. the right-hand lane westbound on Kirby Avenue will be closed from Mattis Avenue to Rose Drive. Construction is expected to be completed on Friday. This construction is weather dependent and may be […]
PEKIN (Heart of Illinois ABC) - With the primary a little more than a month away, Republican candidate for governor Jesse Sullivan shared his plans for ensuring voter integrity in elections. Sullivan joined some county clerks on Tuesday to tour an election facility in Pekin and discuss efforts to make...
Summer is right around the corner and we have a list of swimming pools where you can splash your way through the season. Champaign-Urbana area public swimming pools and aquatic centers are hiring lifeguards for summer and preparing to fill those pools up. That means it is a good time to start thinking about where you can venture out for a splashing fun time this summer!
Natalie Piper, Certified FDM (Family Dog Mediator), Animal Behavior College Certified Mentor Trainer, CATCH Canine Trainer Academy Official Mentor Trainer, CPDT-KA (Certified Professional Dog Trainer – Knowledge Assessed), joins us with tips on dog behavior and family dog training. People are often interested in why dogs behave the way...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Agriculture is how hiring for the 2022 Illinois State Fair summer season. The Department of Agriculture said that these jobs are an ideal opportunity for people looking to work in a constantly changing, fast paced environment. Employment would last no more than six months in the areas […]
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A push is underway to keep an iconic piece of the Illinois State Fairgrounds at its home. The state fair slide is up for sale. A number of prospective buyers are talking about dismantling and moving it, but Springfield city leaders said not so fast to that move. The city council […]
Danville Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr stated Wednesday morning that the battle that continues between the city and Mervis Industries over the location of the future Golden Nugget Casino has crossed a hurdle. The mayor says while the efforts by Mervis Industries to halt the construction of the casino were denied in court; the original legal battle over the city’s zoning change to allow the Casino to be built at the chosen location continues. The mayor says, it’s too bad it has to be like this.
More than half the children who prompted contempt orders against the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services’ director are still waiting for proper placement. The Urbana Board of Education wants to explore converting its two Spanish dual language programs into one, fully dual-language school, like International Prep Academy in Champaign.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon Mass Transit District is encouraging people to take public transit this week as part of the Curb Your Car Challenge. The District said the promotion is meant to encourage people to take a more active approach to getting around town by using public transport. As part of the promotion, […]
