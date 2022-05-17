Meet the Mayor: Deborah Feinen

Danville Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr stated Wednesday morning that the battle that continues between the city and Mervis Industries over the location of the future Golden Nugget Casino has crossed a hurdle. The mayor says while the efforts by Mervis Industries to halt the construction of the casino were denied in court; the original legal battle over the city’s zoning change to allow the Casino to be built at the chosen location continues. The mayor says, it’s too bad it has to be like this.

DANVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO