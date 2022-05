JLL Capital Markets has arranged a $54 million refinancing for a four-property retail portfolio totaling 436,055 square feet and anchored by best-in-class tenants in and around Denver and Fort Collins. The portfolio comprises Indian Tree Shopping Center at 7705-7739 Wadsworth Blvd. in Arvada; Saddle Rock Village at 7400 S. Gartrell...

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO