ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'This Is Us’ star Jon Huertas says caregivers ‘finally felt seen’ by Miguel and Rebecca’s story

By Drew Weisholtz
TODAY.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor a series that has spent much of its run focusing on the relationship between Jack and Rebecca, “This Is Us” has covered new ground in its sixth and final season by honing in on Rebecca’s second marriage to Miguel — a relationship that shed new light on just who Miguel...

www.today.com

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

This Is Us' Jon Huertas Reveals That Miguel Was Almost a Totally Different Character

Watch: Jon Huertas Teases EMOTIONAL 2nd to Last Episode of This Is Us. This is us having our minds blown by Jon Huertas. In an exclusive interview with E! News, the This Is Us star revealed that his character, Miguel Rivas—best friend to Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) and eventual second husband to Jack's wife, Rebecca (Mandy Moore)—was very different on paper before he was cast on the NBC drama. Specifically, Huertas shared that the character was originally named Mike and was not identified as a Latin American male.
TV SERIES
EW.com

Jossara Jinaro, ER and The Young and the Restless actress, dies of cancer at 48

Jossara Jinaro, an actress who appeared on such TV shows as ER, The Young and the Restless, and Judging Amy, died Wednesday following a battle with cancer. She was 48. Jinaro's husband announced her death on her Facebook page, writing, "With great sorrow, I announce the passing of my wife, Jossara Jinaro, on this date, April 27, 2022. Jossara bravely fought cancer and came home to be surrounded by family.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Fogelman
Person
Jon Huertas
EW.com

This Is Us producers brace you for 'incredibly hard questions' about Rebecca in tonight's episode

Have you recovered from last Tuesday's bittersweet Miguel episode of This Is Us? No? Well, pull yourself together, because your attention turns tonight to Rebecca (Mandy Moore), whose battle with Alzheimer's is only intensifying. And with Rebecca in decline, her children — Randall (Sterling K. Brown), Kevin (Justin Hartley), and Kate (Chrissy Metz) — find themselves at odds over how to handle the distressing situation. "The Big Three really have to ask themselves some incredibly hard questions about what's next for their mother, in the aftermath of Miguel's [Jon Huertas] passing," TIU executive producer Isaac Aptaker tells EW. "And as is often the case when the Big Three have to make a big decision, and they sit down together, they don't see eye to eye. This is an episode about how they work through those conflicts."
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#This Is Us#Nbc
E! News

Why Mandy Moore Threw Up After Reading This Is Us' Penultimate Episode

Watch: The Endgame's Ryan Michelle Bathe Gives This Is Us Finale Scoop. If you thought the May 10 episode of This Is Us was intense, you haven't seen anything yet. In the latest episode of the NBC drama, the Pearson children are forced to reckon with their mother, Rebecca's, ailing health after her husband, Miguel (Jon Huertas), dies. And while this episode was a devastating one, Mandy Moore warned Late Night host Jimmy Fallon, "You might need a day off from work" after next week's.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

NCIS LA: the heartbreaking reason why Linda Hunt will not be returning as Hetty this season

To say that Henrietta' Hetty' Lang, played by Linda Hunt, is a fan favorite on NCIS: Los Angeles would be something of an understatement. An original cast member since the CBS show's 2009 launch, Linda is loved by audiences for her no-nonsense attitude and distinctive look. But did you know the heartbreaking reason why Hetty hasn't been seen on the show much since season nine? Find out more here…
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Distractify

A Longtime Showrunner Just Announced His Exit From 'Law & Order: SVU' — Here's Why

Over the years, a lot of things have changed on the hit NBC drama Law & Order: Special Victims Unit — but there are some things that will always remain the same. For example, Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Finn Tutola (Ice-T) have been partners in fighting crime for decades. However, reports confirm that the series will be subject to a major shift in the coming months.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Law and Order: SVU fans 'devastated' as show announces huge change ahead of season 24

Law and Order: Special Victims Unit will be returning later this year with its 24th season, making it one of the longest-running series in TV history. However, fans can expect the new episodes to perhaps be a little bit different as longtime showrunner Warren Leight has announced that he is stepping away from the series. Warren has had two stints as the man in charge of the hit NBC police procedural; he previously served as showrunner from seasons 13 to 17 before returning for the show's 21st season back in 2019.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Chicago Fire’: Charlie Barnett Says Being Written Out Of NBC Series Was “Blessing In Disguise”

Click here to read the full article. Charlie Barnett reflected on being written out of NBC’s Chicago Fire at the end of Season 3, saying while he was “really sad at the time” it turned out to be a “blessing in disguise. “[The show] was a behemoth that I never really saw coming. I was thankful to be a part of it,” Barnett, who portrayed Peter Mills, told Digital Spy. “I really was sad to be let go. It broke me for quite a long time.” He continued, “Yeah. It was a blessing in disguise, and they all told me that. You...
CHICAGO, IL
Hello Magazine

Whoopi Goldberg shares emotional tribute to co-stars as her break from The View comes to an end

Whoopi Goldberg is finally making her way back to the table on The View after several months of on and off breaks. The star first stepped away from the talk show earlier this year following her problematic comments about the Holocaust, and though she returned after a two week suspension, she left once more for the month of April as she worked on a new project.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Yellowstone star delivers disappointing update about season five

Bad news, Yellowstone fans - it seems that season five filming might not begin next month as previously reported. Speaking in a new interview, Gil Birmingham, who plays Tribal Chairman Thomas Rainwater in the smash hit Paramount drama, revealed that for undisclosed reasons, things may be running behind schedule. WATCH:...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy