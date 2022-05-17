Clays for Commerce a success

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — An early morning fire in Burke County Wednesday destroyed a home and spread to a neighbor’s home, firefighters say. The fire department is less than a minute walk away from the home that caught fire along Mill Street in Drexel. The fire chief said that when they got to the scene, it was burning through the roof and had already spread to some trees in front, which firefighters had to cut down to put out the flames.

