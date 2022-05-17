ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin Drops in Lockstep With Stocks and Bonds (Not Much of a Hedge)

By Dan Weil
 2 days ago
Bitcoin advocates have stressed for some time that the world’s biggest digital currency can hedge against inflation and declines by stocks and bonds. But that hasn’t happened this year, as stocks, bonds and bitcoin have dropped in tandem.

Year to date, the S&P 500 has suffered a 15% drop in total return, the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index posted a negative return of 10%, and bitcoin has plunged 37% to $30,029.

That’s obviously not much of a hedge. The three-month correlation between digital currencies bitcoin and ether and major U.S. stock indices touched a record last week, according to Dow Jones Market Data, as cited by The Wall Street Journal. The correlation reached 0.67 to 0.78, with 1 representing complete positive correlation and 0 representing no correlation.

Bitcoin recently has correlated strongly with inflation, too. Consumer prices soared 8.3% in the 12 months through April. The cryptocurrency slid 28% during that period.

Bitcoin proponents have posited that the currency is a store of value. But bitcoin at this point looks more like a store of speculation.

Not a Medium of Exchange

Bitcoin doesn’t function like a true currency, which is a medium of exchange for goods and services. Bitcoin isn’t heavily utilized in legitimate commerce, as its volatility makes it difficult for both buyers and sellers to value their transactions in dollars.

In addition, heavy usage of bitcoin has made transactions in the currency slow, rebutting the argument of bitcoin enthusiasts that the cryptocurrency increases efficiency of financial transactions.

To be sure, bitcoin does seem to be here to stay. Both individual and institutional investors are widely involved in the bitcoin markets. And plenty of legitimate financial institutions are too. Bitcoin had a market capitalization of $572 billion as of May 17.

One possible scenario for digital currencies in the U.S. is that the government creates an official digital dollar to be overseen by the Fed. This digital currency might then be used extensively for commerce.

That’s not a big stretch, as many of our transactions already are purely digital — think credit cards. In that case, bitcoin might simply retain its status as a vehicle for speculation.

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
A popular crypto trader is giving a gloomy forecast for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) as the two largest crypto assets by market cap plunge deeper into the red territory. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Capo tells his 265,300 followers on Twitter that Bitcoin is in a downtrend and warns that buying BTC when the price seems to recover could result in massive losses.
Terra (LUNA) Is Down 99%: Will Crypto Survive?

Terra was a blockchain designed to facilitate stablecoins, but its valuation collapsed after being unable to maintain its peg. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried has lost half his net worth in 2022 but he says the crypto market isn’t going to zero and will recover with stocks: ‘Crypto markets have mostly stabilized’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. It’s been a brutal week for the cryptocurrency market. In the last 24 hours, more than $200 billion of wealth was wiped from the market. Bitcoin (BTC) fell below...
Why Coinbase Global Stock Got Socked in the Mouth Today

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. Stocks and cryptocurrencies were strongly out...
Buying These 3 Stocks Could Be the Smartest Investing Move You Ever Make

Intuitive Surgical could change the face of robotic surgeries. Exelixis has a diverse portfolio of oncology-based drugs. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
