Austin Dillion is getting ready to star in a new reality series. It was recently announced that the NASCAR driver will star in a new series called Austin Dillion's Life in the Fast Lane, which will premiere Thursday, June 23 at 9:30 p.m. ET on the USA Network. The show will feature Dillion, his wife Whitney and his son Ace. Additionally, the series will feature Dillion's tire career Paul Swan and his wife, Mariel.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO