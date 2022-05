A few NHL teams have some heavy tasks to complete over the summer, and the Pittsburgh Penguins have among the heaviest. Two of the team's core players for so many years- Evgeni Malkin and Kris LeTang, will become free agents on July 1st, and Pittsburgh needs to decide if it wants to try and win with the aging core of Malkin, LeTang, and Sidney Crosby, or if it's time to move on. Asked about this prospect on Tuesday, Malkin said he wants to stay in Pittsburgh, but he's prepared for whatever happens.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO