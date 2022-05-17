ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Elon Musk Says Three Things Are Ruining California

By Tom Bemis
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago

Elon Musk may have founded most of his companies in California, but he’s become increasingly critical of the state as a place to do business.

The Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report CEO made that much clear in recent comments during a virtual appearance at the recent All-In Conference held in Miami.

“California used to be the land of opportunity,” Musk told the audience. However it’s turned into “the land of taxes, overregulation and litigation and this is not a good situation.”

Musk became increasingly critical of the state as Tesla ramped up its production facilities. He famously built the first so-called gigafactory in neighboring Nevada, after winning generous tax concessions from that state. He went on to build facilities in Shanghai and near Berlin. But when the time came for a new U.S. factory, Musk opted for Texas.

He boasted that the recently opened Gigafactory near Austin – a building three times the size of the Pentagon – was completed in just 18 months.

“If you had a gun to [California Governor Gavin Newsom’s] head and said ‘we need to start building this factory right now,’ he couldn’t do it,” Musk said. “There are so many regulatory agencies and so many litigators in California that want to stop you from doing anything that even if you’re the governor of the state, you cannot get it done,” he added.

Musk laid the blame for California’s challenges on its political environment.

“It’s a one-party state,” Musk complained, noting that Democrats hold a super-majority in the state legislature and all of the statewide elected offices. The state’s elected officials “will never be responsive except to the people that funded them,” he added.

“Ultimately the people of California have to get fed up and demand change,” Musk added. “There’s got to be an above 0% chance of the Republicans winning in California.”

Of the many companies Musk founded or boosted over the years, most were founded in California, including PayPal (PYPL) - Get PayPal Holdings, Inc. Report, SpaceX, the Boring Company, Neuralink and Tesla.

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

4 Ways Elon Musk Lives Frugally

Elon Musk is the richest person in the world with a net worth of $249.1 billion as of May 5, according to Forbes. But despite having more wealth than most people could even fathom -- enough wealth to...
ECONOMY
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Texas State
Local
California Business
Local
California Government
Motley Fool

3 Money Lessons to Learn From Elon Musk

There are three powerful lessons you can learn from Elon Musk’s experiences. Elon Musk believes in focusing on making a positive impact, and the money will follow. Musk’s single best piece of advice is to constantly think about how you could be doing things better. Musk states that...
ECONOMY
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Gavin Newsom
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Elon Musk Says#Tsla#Tesla Inc Report#Pentagon
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Tesla
deseret.com

Elon Musk on housing bubble: ‘They dug their own graves — a lesson we should all take to heart’

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently added the housing market into the mix of his Twitter commentary. Musk weighs in on housing: Musk’s commentary stemmed from a tweet by Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus (who uses the Twitter name Shibetoshi Nakamoto) saying cryptocurrency was “created as a statement against central bank control” after the Great Recession that followed fallout from the 2008 housing bubble burst, which was fueled by a subprime mortgage crisis.
REAL ESTATE
CNBC

Bitcoin rebounds to $30,000, LUNA crashes to $0 and Elon Musk pauses Twitter deal: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Michael Gronager, CEO of Chainalysis, discusses the company's latest funding round that values it at $8.6 billion. Plus, he discusses the latest in the Terra crash.
STOCKS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
51K+
Followers
85K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy