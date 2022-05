Darlene Stockley passed away on January 9, 2022 with Ken, her husband of fifty-nine years, and her sons at her side after a valiant battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Darlene was born in 1942 in Willow Glen, California, to parents Ed and Bernice McGlynn. She grew up with her two sisters, Dee and Sharon, in Willow Glen and lived there until she and Ken moved to Lake Tahoe in 1970 to raise their family. Dee and Sharon followed them to Tahoe shortly thereafter and raised their families in Lake Tahoe as well. Darlene and Ken raised their two sons, Todd and Jeff, in Lake Tahoe and lived in the same house in Christmas Valley since 1978.

