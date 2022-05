Back in February, NASCAR's Next Gen chassis made its debut at Auto Club Speedway. Toyotas didn't lead a single lap in the race. Three months later, at Kansas Speedway, all six Camrys in the field wound up inside the top 10. Winner Kurt Busch led the way, salvaging a slow start for Michael Jordan's 23XI Racing team while putting his brand in victory lane after its first race on his No. 45 Toyota.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO