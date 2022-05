In the high school baseball state tournament winner's bracket game in Class A Tuesday night, it was Millard West jumping out to the early lead. Rice Whitake gets the double to right-center scoring Devin Jones. The Wildcats scored 5 runs in the first, but Millard South would show why they are the defending champs. They answered with a crooked number scoring 7 runs in the 2nd. Braden Cannon singled scoring Brayden Smith.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO