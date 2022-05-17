ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Bend, OR

Security breach leads to runway chase at Southwest Oregon Regional Airport

By Gold Meadows, KCBY.com Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH BEND, Ore. - A security breach Thursday at the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport in North Bend led to a police chase down an airport runway. A female suspect...

KCBY

Coos Bay residents wake to find their gas stolen

COOS BAY, Ore. - Residents in Coos Bay say someone stole gas from their vehicles overnight. Cory Clewell, who lives near Marshfield High School, says he went out Thursday morning to warm up his truck and his girlfriend's car when he noticed something was off. Upon opening the door of...
COOS BAY, OR
Eugene police forces converge to serve narcotics warrant

EUGENE, Ore. – A police unit served a narcotics search warrant on the outskirts of Eugene today. The investigation went underway in the 2700 block of Royal Avenue in the evening hours of Tuesday, May 17th. The Street Crimes Unit and Oregon State Police investigated the crime scene. Canine...
EUGENE, OR
DINT JAILS WOMAN FOLLOWING TRAFFIC STOP

Detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team jailed a woman following a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon. Lieutenant Rick McArthur said at about 12:45 p.m. 42-year old Jessica Shoesmith of Grants Pass was stopped by a Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy on Canyon Creek Road near Interstate 5 in Canyonville. McArthur said DINT staff were also in the area, and contacted the suspect during the stop. Drug detection K9 Trapper checked the exterior of the vehicle and he alerted to the odor of narcotics coming from inside.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Driver killed when car rolled down embankment in Rogue River

ROGUE RIVER — A car traveling east on East Evans Creek Road rolled down a large embankment and killed the driver on May 11. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said the driver failed to negotiate an S-corner in the road, known as Martin's corner. The vehicle skidded a significant...
ROGUE RIVER, OR
Douglas County police dog sniffs out drug stash

CANYONVILLE, Ore. – A police dog assisted in the arrest of a suspect in possession of about a half-pound of meth on Tuesday, Douglas County police say. The Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team reports that the suspect, Jessica Shoesmith, 42, of Grants Pass, was stopped by a Douglas County sheriff’s deputy near Interstate 5 at about 12:45 p.m. They add that narcotics team officers were also in the area and showed up with a drug-detecting dog to render assistance. The dog quickly smelled drugs inside Shoesmith’s vehicle and alerted officers, deputies said.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Inside Heceta Head / Cliffs Near Florence: All from an Oregon Coast Volcano

(Florence, Oregon) – At one point in time, long, long ago, the area between Yachats and Florence was one big mass of molten lava. Actually, at various points in time this was so. A sizable volcano dominated the future central Oregon coast for miles in either direction. If you look at the new lava flows going on in Hawaii right now you get an idea, but it was much bigger than that. From the northern edges of Yachats down to those soaring cliffs just north of Florence was one big inferno; or it was that black, super hot stuff you see now in Hawaii, what lava looks like just after it cools down a bit.
FLORENCE, OR
Bomb threat suspect arrested in Grants Pass

Grants Pass, Ore. - Over the weekend, the Grants Pass Police Department received information about a possible bomb threat targeting the Grants Pass area. During the investigation detectives determined that 19-year-old Erik Pederson had made the threats. Pederson was apprehended by police on May 16, 2022. During the investigation and...
GRANTS PASS, OR
TWO MEN HOSPITALIZED FOLLOWING ACCIDENTAL SHOOTING

Two men were hospitalized following an accidental shooting incident early Tuesday. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at 3:00 a.m. a deputy responded to the 200 block of Lower Crest Road in the Oakland area for a medical aid call. Upon arrival, the deputy discovered two men both suffering from gunshot wounds. 26-year old Chance Downs sustained a wound to his left knee. 21-year old Parker Cullison had a gunshot wound to the front of his stomach.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Goslings in Alton Baker Park in Eugene test positive for avian flu

SALEM, Ore. - Canada goose goslings collected from Alton Baker Park in Eugene tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza, state wildlife officials said. "A larger outbreak is suspected as more sick and dead waterfowl have been observed at the park," the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said. "A red-tailed hawk from Eugene and an osprey collected from Dorena Reservoir (east of Cottage Grove) May 10 have also tested positive."
EUGENE, OR
Beachcomber Closing for Rhody Days; Rehab Grants; COVID-19 Updates; Glowacki Chosen for Future; Sheriff’s Vehicle Stolen; Show and Shine Back

One of Florence’s popular destinations for the Rhododendron Festival weekend will be closed. Due to a lack of available security options the Beachcomber will be closed on Friday and Saturday during the festival. Owner Scott Weiss said it was not something that he wanted to do, but due to the tremendous amount of people that come through the doors he felt without adequate security it was taking a chance that was just not affordable.
FLORENCE, OR
Anika Bliss Jamison: 1998-2022

Though she was always on the move, those who knew Anika Bliss Jamison speak of her warm, free spirit, her ear for music, her faith and her unmatched piano chops. She had a contagious smile, with a mystery about her that kept even those closest to her curious about her thoughts and motivations.
MAPLETON, OR
One arrested after missing Lane County sheriff ATV found

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- The Lane County Sheriff's Office has found a stolen ATV with assistance from local citizens. Deputies said they received a call from a citizen on Sunday, May 5, who reported that they had seen two people attempting to use an ATV to get a truck unstuck from the sand near the Chapman sand road south of Florence. The caller texted a picture of the vehicle to the LCSO dispatch and it was identified as the ATV that had been stolen Saturday morning, deputies said.
LANE COUNTY, OR
Old Phoenix farm house holds pieces of Oregon history

Jackson County, Ore. — A Phoenix woman is searching for answers about the family that lived in her house almost a hundred years ago. When the Almeda fire devastated the Rogue Valley, it destroyed over 2,600 homes in Jackson County, making the older houses in the area all the more precious as pieces of Southern Oregon history.
PHOENIX, OR
Black bear sightings on the rise in south Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — It's bear season in Oregon. Right now, those animals are coming out of their dens and into town. Now through the end of June is the highest risk time of year for bear encounters, and there have been a growing number of recent black bear sightings in south Eugene.
EUGENE, OR
Rogue Valley News, Monday 5/16 – Josephine County Rural Metro Fire Responds To Five Crashes In Three Hours, Senator Merkley Visits Jackson County Pipeline Project

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Josephine County Rural Metro Fire Responds To Five Crashes In Three Hours. Rural Metro Fire and AMR were dispatched to five crashes that...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR

