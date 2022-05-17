ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Canada prime minister critical of Iran match in Vancouver

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z5qxa_0fhDVLAm00
1 of 2

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland (AP) — Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says next month’s soccer exhibition between his nation and Iran is ill-advised.

Preparing for its first World Cup since 1986, Canada hosts Iran on June 5 at B.C. Place Stadium in Vancouver, British Columbia.

“This was a choice by Soccer Canada,” Trudeau said Tuesday. “I think it wasn’t a very good idea to invite the Iranian soccer team here to Canada. But that’s something that the organizers are going to have to explain.”

Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 was shot down on Jan. 8, 2020, minutes after taking off from Tehran by an Iranian surface-to-air missile. The Canadian government says 55 Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents were among the 176 people killed.

Canada Soccer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The federal government has said Canada’s priority “is to seek answers and pursue justice by holding Iran accountable and pursuing reparations, while continuing to provide the families and loved ones of the victims with the support they need.”

Canada also plays Curaçao at Vancouver on June 9 and is at Honduras on June 13, both in the CONCACAF Nations League. No. 38 Canada opens the World Cup Group F in Qatar against second-ranked Belgium on Nov. 23, plays No. 16 Croatia four days later and No. 24 Morocco on Dec. 1.

No 21 Iran starts Group B against fifth-ranked England on Nov. 21, meets Wales, Scotland or Ukraine four days later and closes the first round against the 15th-ranked United States on Nov. 29.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 1

Related
The US Sun

Russia preparing to deploy devastating ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missiles capable of wiping out area the size of UK

RUSSIA is preparing to deploy its devastating intercontinental ballistic missile, dubbed 'Satan 2', by this autumn, the country's military has claimed. Dmitry Rogozin, head of the Roscosmos space agency, revealed the Kremlin's ambitious target to launch the Sarmat ICBM only days after Russia test-launched the missile. The deadly projectile, nicknamed...
POLITICS
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Trudeau
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
The US Sun

Putin would need to send in 600,000 troops and may be forced to launch nuke to defeat Ukraine, warns ex-NATO commander

VLADIMIR Putin could escalate the war in Ukraine by sending in 600,000 troops and may decide to launch a tactical nuclear strike, a former NATO commander has warned. Sir James Everard, who served as NATO's Deputy Supreme Allied Commander in Europe, said the only way out for Putin now was to "significantly escalate" his forces in Ukraine or send in the nukes.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vancouver#International Soccer#Ap#Soccer Canada#Iranian#Canadian#Canada Soccer#The World Cup Group F
Daily Mail

Russians loot Ukrainian museums: Troops steal ancient golden crown of feared 2,500-year-old Scythian civilisation who were notorious for using slaughtered enemies' scalps as handkerchiefs

Russian soldiers looted ancient Ukrainian gold while holding museum staff at gunpoint. A lab coat-wearing official led a squad of troops with machine guns into the Museum of Local Lore in occupied Melitopol, close to annexed Crimea on Friday. After inspecting thousands of the museum's most precious treasures with protective...
MUSEUMS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Soccer
News Break
Politics
Country
Belgium
Country
Scotland
Country
Qatar
Place
Vancouver, CA
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Now we challenge Putin: Britain sends tanks, attack helicopters, artillery and 8,000 soldiers to Eastern Europe in one of the largest deployments since Cold War

Around 8,000 British Army troops and dozens of tanks will take part in exercises across eastern Europe to combat Russian aggression in one of the largest deployments since the Cold War. Tens of thousands of Nato troops will join the British forces that will be deployed to countries ranging from...
MILITARY
MarketRealist

More Countries Are Considering NATO Membership and Putin Is Not Happy

Amid Russia's continuous invasion of Ukraine, neighboring countries have growing concerns and are eyeing joining NATO. The possible acceptance of more countries into NATO has Russian President Vladimir Putin on edge. Article continues below advertisement. NATO may be gaining some more members as the war between Ukraine and Russia continues....
POLITICS
The US Sun

Ukrainian spy drones find massive ‘tank graveyard’ ten miles inside Russia underlining shocking scale of Putin’s losses

SPY drones have located a massive “tank graveyard” ten miles inside Russia — further underlining the scale of Vladimir Putin’s battlefield losses. Reconnaissance flights carried out by a Ukrainian intelligence unit based in a secret bunker near the border filmed dozens of pieces of damaged military hardware dumped in a field.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Drone destroys Russian landing ship supplying anti-aircraft missiles to Putin's troops on Snake Island as Ukraine vows to 'destroy and burn out' enemy units 'like cockroaches or locusts'

Ukraine today showed a video claiming to be a military drone hit on a Russian landing ship supplying a TOR anti-aircraft missile system to Snake Island. The footage appears to show the destruction of a large Serna-type landing craft in an air strike. 'Enemy units remaining on Snake Island remain...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

902K+
Followers
440K+
Post
406M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy