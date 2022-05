Today, U.S. Representative Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.) announced his reelection campaign for New York’s newly redrawn 10th Congressional District in New York City. The new NY-10 includes parts of the East and West Village of Manhattan, “Brownstone Brooklyn”, Bourough Park. Former Mayor of New York City Bill de Blasio announced Friday he would run for the new District 10 seat because it “has no incumbent.” Now with Mondaire Jones coming into the contest, Mr. de Blasio has one.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO