ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

McIlroy chasing elusive 5th major title at PGA 8 years later

By JIM VERTUNO
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NBkJ7_0fhDV8ma00
1 of 3

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Rory McIlroy was 25 years old when he hoisted the Wanamaker Trophy over his head and looked primed for a run at the PGA record books.

He’d just won the 2014 PGA Championship for his fourth major title and it was open question of how many more were in the Northern Irishman’s future. He’d even made a terrific save of the trophy itself, snatching the top as it nearly tumbled to the ground during a clumsy handoff in the presentation.

But eight years later, McIlory heads into this week’s PGA Championship at Southern Hills still looking for that surprisingly elusive fifth major victory.

It’s not that McIlroy’s game crumbled. He has 20 career tour victories, twice reclaimed the No. 1 ranking and starred in Ryder Cup victories for Europe. On the personal side, he got married and had a child.

And he comes into this week with some serious momentum and a confidence boost after a blistering final-round 64 at the Masters that rocketed him to a second-place finish behind Scottie Scheffler. It was his best finish at a major in four years.

“I feel good about it all,” he said. “I’m certainly in a better place with my game than where I was this time last year” going into the PGA Championship.

McIlroy has twice won the PGA Championship. His dominant eight-stroke victory at the Ocean Course on Kiawah Island in 2012 was a tournament record, smashing a mark set by Jack Nicklaus in 1960. The 2014 victory at Valhalla edged Phil Mickelson by a stroke.

McIlroy noted Tuesday that in a couple of his previous major victories, it was a big early start that left the pack chasing him to the end.

“You can’t plan on getting out ahead,” McIlroy said. “That’s just something that happens if you play well and get some momentum. You’re sort of feeling it.

“It’s not as if I went out with the mindset those four tournaments of I’m going to go out and shoot 65 the first two days and let them all come and catch me. It just sort of happened,” he said.

Those results also helped McIlroy draw a map to see where some other wins got away. The second round at the Masters last month stands out.

“The things that have stopped me from getting in contention or being able to win these majors is big numbers and shooting myself out of it sort of early,” McIlroy said. “(At Augusta) I went bogey, double bogey on 10 and 11. On Friday. You go par-par there and all of a sudden there’s those three shots. It doesn’t take much in major championships. It’s tiny margins.”

A second-round 73 two weeks ago at the Wells Fargo Championship barely got him to the weekend before he again finished strong in fifth.

So look for a cautious and conservative McIlroy at Southern Hills. Play it safe, and play for par to be in contention at the end.

“Tiger (Woods) did it most of his career, and OK, he had a couple of huge wins in there, but a lot of times being conservative with his strategy, letting other guys make the mistakes,” McIlroy said. “Pars are pretty good in major championships, and that’s sort of the philosophy that I believe in going forward.”

McIlroy is trying to keep things as loose as possible. He showed no hint of internal pressure to win that elusive fifth major and has kept a push for intense, detailed pre-tournament preparation at Southern Hills to a minimum.

“I’ve won a couple of major championships where I’ve played nine holes on Tuesday, nine holes on Wednesday and sort of teed it up and played really well. Sometimes not knowing where the trouble is, ignorance is bliss in some ways,” McIlroy said. “I’ll take execution over preparation any day.”

___

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of PGA Championship Leader Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy has a history of getting off to slow starts in major tournaments, which keeps him from competing in the end. During the Masters earlier this year, McIlroy shot an eight-under, 64 in the final round to finish at seven-under and just three shots off the lead. A pair of 73's in the first two rounds kept him from winning the Green Jacket.
GOLF
The Spun

John Daly Is Leading PGA Championship: Golf World Reacts

It's early, but John Daly is currently at the top of the leaderboard for the 2022 PGA Championship. Daly kicked off things with a birdie on the very first hole. After settling for par on each of the next three holes, he took advantage of the par-5 sixth. While there's...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Jack Nicklaus
Person
Tiger Woods
The Independent

Tiger Woods withdraws from US PGA following his worst round at event

Tiger Woods withdrew from the US PGA Championship on Saturday evening, hours after recording his worst score in the event.Woods made the halfway cut with a shot to spare at Southern Hills, but struggled to a nine-over-par 79 in the third round.That left the 46-year-old 12 over par and tied for last among the 79 players to make the halfway cut and his subsequent withdrawal came as no surprise.Tiger Woods has withdrawn after Round 3 from the 2022 PGA Championship. pic.twitter.com/I4TiYAgvoM— PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 21, 2022Tournament officials had announced while Woods was still on the course that he would...
GOLF
Golf Digest

PGA Championship 2022: The sneaky Southern Hills stat Rory McIlroy will want to hear

TULSA — Here we are on Thursday afternoon of PGA Championship week, and there's more intrigue than we had any right to expect thanks to Rory McIlroy. He's at the top of the leaderboard, a shot clear of his nearest rivals, and while we're used to seeing his late charges that come up agonizingly short of late at majors—the latest coming a month ago at Augusta National—we're not quite used to seeing him seize the lead this early.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tour Championship#Pga 8 Years Later#Ap#Valhalla
CBS Sports

2022 PGA Championship leaderboard: Live coverage, Tiger Woods score, golf scores today in Round 1

TULSA, Okla. -- The second of four major championships this golf season is officially underway with the 2022 PGA Championship teeing off Thursday morning at Southern Hills. With a star-studded field led by 2007 PGA Championship winner Tiger Woods and notably missing long-time rival and defending champion Phil Mickelson, the Wanamaker Trophy is set to change hands with no shortage of storylines on tap.
GOLF
The Associated Press

John Daly delivers another ride in PGA’s 1st round

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Always colorful, never boring. Shaggy John Daly produced yet another wild ride around a PGA Championship. The 56-year-old two-time major champion, whose booming drives propelled him to win the PGA in 1991, drove the slopes and swales of Southern Hills in a golf cart the PGA allows him to use because of osteoarthritis in his right knee.
TULSA, OK
golfmagic.com

Will Zalatoris leads PGA Championship; Tiger Woods makes the cut

Will Zalatoris raced to the top of the leaderboard with a flawless 5-under 65 on day two of the PGA Championship. The 25-year-old American moved to 9-under par to open up a narrow one-shot lead on Chile's Mito Pereira, who produced an equally impressive 6-under 64 in just his second major championship.
GOLF
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

906K+
Followers
442K+
Post
407M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy