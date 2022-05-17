ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsville, TX

Super-Size delivery: Texas 2-year-old orders 31 cheeseburgers using DoorDash

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IZaJ8_0fhDTpHe00

KINGSVILLE, Texas — A Texas mother got an unexpected delivery Monday, thanks to her curious toddler who got hold of her phone.

Kelsey Golden told KRIS that she was confused when she got a message from DoorDash saying her order would take longer than usual because of its size.

What followed was a knock on the door, and a photo worth a thousand words.

Golden posted a photo of her son with the 31 cheeseburgers he managed to order from McDonald’s to Instagram, saying she had plenty of food to spare since “Apparently my 2 yr old knows how to order doordash.”

Golden had been working on her computer, and didn’t realize her 2-year-old son had gotten hold of her phone, she told KRIS.

“He usually likes to take pictures of himself, and so he was doing that. … I thought I’d locked the phone but apparently I didn’t because then DoorDash came with 31 cheeseburgers,” Golden told the station.

Instead of getting mad about the surprise delivery, Golden tried to turn lemons into lemonade by offering the burgers to anyone who wanted them on Facebook, and ended up receiving some responses, KIII reported.

“I didn’t know what to do with them, he only ate half of one,” Golden told KRIS. “So I posted on a community page on Facebook here in Kingsville and asked if anybody wanted some.”

Golden paid the $61.58 for the burgers, as well as the $16 tip her toddler had thoughtfully included, KRIS reported.

Golden told KIII that she plans to hide the app on her phone to prevent her son from making any future orders.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

California church leaders, shooting survivors join in prayer

LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. — (AP) — When a gunman began shooting at a Taiwanese American church luncheon, Shoei Su said he froze. The retired appraiser uses a walker and said he and many of the elderly congregants didn't immediately know what was happening. He said the shooter said nothing before firing on churchgoers who were snapping photos after finishing lunch following last Sunday morning's prayer service.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kingsville, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Society
City
Kingsville, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
KRMG

Nearly 8,000-year-old skull found in Minnesota River

REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. — (AP) — A partial skull that was discovered last summer by two kayakers in Minnesota will be returned to Native American officials after investigations determined it was about 8,000 years old. The kayakers found the skull in the drought-depleted Minnesota River about 110 miles...
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
KRMG

Oklahoma Junior Masters Champion Jenni Roller shares tips on playing Southern Hills

TULSA, Okla. — The PGA Championship continues in Tulsa this weekend, attracting tens of thousands of spectators to see the best golfers in the world at Southern Hills. In order to gain a better understanding of the challenges of the course, FOX23 News spoke with 18-year old Jenni Roller of Jenks who just prevailed at the Oklahoma Junior Masters on May 7th.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheeseburgers#Food Drink#Mcdonald#Instagram A#Kiii
KRMG

Ohio boy, 7, crashes parents’ SUV

Ohio boy, 7, crashes parents’ SUV “It was just pure instinct. I saw someone that needed help and wanted to help him,” Nick Cox said about trying to stop an SUV driven by a 7-year-old. (NCD)
OHIO STATE
KRMG

Missing Washington mother found dead in sleeping bag 2 months after disappearance

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — A mom who went missing in Washington was found dead in a sleeping bag two months later, officials say. KIRO reported that missing Yanira Cedillos, 30, who went missing on March 4, was found in a remote area of Walla Walla County on May 12. KIRO says she was found dead in a sleeping bag that was covered in tree limbs and leaves. Moses Lake police positively identified the body as Cedillos with the help of the medical examiner’s office.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
KRMG

With public camping a felony, Tennessee homeless seek refuge

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Miranda Atnip lost her home during the coronavirus pandemic after her boyfriend moved out and she fell behind on bills. Living in a car, the 34-year-old worries every day about getting money for food, finding somewhere to shower, and saving up enough money for an apartment where her three children can live with her again.
COOKEVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KRMG

Mother of 9 killed in crash

Mother of 9 killed in crash A Virginia family is dealing with overwhelming loss after a 28-year-old mother of nine died in a crash and her father was killed in a shooting less than a week. (NCD)
VIRGINIA STATE
KRMG

Escaped inmate found hiding under a kiddie pool in Florida

MILTON, Fla. — An inmate who escaped two weeks ago was found Wednesday evening hiding under a kiddie pool at his mother’s house. The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office says Anthony Barnes was arrested Wednesday after he escaped on May 4 from a work-release program in a nearby county. WEAR-TV says Barnes had been on the run for two weeks.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
KRMG

Texas race tests abortion's resonance with Democratic voters

SAN ANTONIO — (AP) — By the time Dr. Hector Gonzalez arrived in Laredo, Texas, in 2001, the last abortion clinic had already closed. He spent the next 20 years experiencing firsthand where the largely Hispanic and heavily Catholic community along the border with Mexico usually sided. “Definitely...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KRMG

At least 2 dead, 44 injured after tornado strikes northern Michigan

GAYLORD, Mich. — Two people are dead, multiple people were injured and "heavy damage" reported after a destructive tornado tore through northern Michigan Friday afternoon, authorities said. The National Weather Service said the tornado has been given a preliminary rating of EF-3. Peak winds were estimated to be up...
GAYLORD, MI
KRMG

Late spring Colorado snowstorm knocks out power for 210,000

DENVER — (AP) — A late spring Colorado snowstorm dumped several inches in the Denver metro area Saturday and knocked out electricity for about 210,000 customers, officials said. The wet snow weighed down tree branches and sent them toppling onto power lines, the KUSA television station reported. Much...
COLORADO STATE
KRMG

Police report 2nd death from tornado in northern Michigan

GAYLORD, Mich. — (AP) — A second person died in a tornado that hit northern Michigan, authorities reported Saturday, as crews searched a mobile home park that was virtually destroyed by a rare twister in an area with no weather sirens. The person, who was in their 70s,...
GAYLORD, MI
KRMG

2 dead; northern Michigan town cleans up from rare tornado

Roofs and walls on a busy business stretch were turned to tangled rubble. Mobile homes were destroyed. Tornadoes are so uncommon in northern Michigan that Gaylord doesn't have a siren system to warn people about hazardous weather. The town of 4,200 turned to cleanup Saturday, a day after a tornado...
GAYLORD, MI
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
12K+
Followers
69K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy