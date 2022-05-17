ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park County, MT

Park County property taxes skyrocket

KPVI Newschannel 6
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOWELL — Karl Streitel and his wife moved to Park County from Pennsylvania for the same reasons many people are attracted to the area. They visited it on vacations and fell in love with the outdoor recreation opportunities, the freedom and the privacy. They are both retired teachers....

www.kpvi.com

Comments / 0

mybighornbasin.com

Fire Ongoing but Under Control at Green Acres Mobile Home Park

It’s been confirmed by the Park County Fire District that the fire at Green Acres started at 6:30 p.m. on May 18th, 2022. Firefighters and investigators are still on the scene as of this morning. “We don’t have any determination of cause,” Jerry Parker of Park County Fire Protection...
PARK COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Dave Simpson: They’ll Call You Every Name In The Book

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The plight of an 87-year-old Park County man whose property taxes now consume a month and a half of his Social Security income takes me back to a feisty coffee group called “Too Dumb for Tax Caps, Inc.”. Cowboy State...
PARK COUNTY, WY
1240 KLYQ

An Outstanding 9-1-1 Dispatcher in Ravalli County

Montana's 911 Dispatcher of the Year is Amy Cianflone of Hamilton. She was one of an honored group of emergency medical services providers recognized at an awards ceremony at the Helena Capitol Rotunda this week. Montana Governor Greg Gianforte has proclaimed May 15-21 as Emergency Medical Services Week. The Montana...
RAVALLI COUNTY, MT
Belgrade News

Grain elevator property sold

The Columbia Grain property along 110 Northern Pacific Ave. in Belgrade has been sold, and a new grain elevator will not be built there, said Columbia Grain Regional Vice President Kurt Haarmann. “We are busy right now moving our inventory off site,” he told the Belgrade News on Wednesday. “The...
BELGRADE, MT
MY 103.5

10 Photos Of The Lowest-Priced Home For Sale In Bozeman

We searched the internet to find the least expensive home currently on the market in Bozeman, and here's what we found. According to realtor.com, the least expensive home that's for sale in Bozeman is listed for $355,000. The price was recently dropped by $20,000. The home is a manufactured home located at 25 Sunlight Avenue, just west of N. 19th Avenue in Bozeman.
BOZEMAN, MT
yourbigsky.com

Enrollment rates for Montana Universities

The Montana University System has various college campuses all across the state. Three of the most commonly enrolled universities are located in Missoula, Bozeman, and Billings, Montana. Here is a list of these universities and the numbers of students enrolled in the last few years. Montana State University, located in...
BILLINGS, MT
NBCMontana

Montana health officers see rise in COVID-19 cases

BOZEMAN, Mont — County health officials across Montana report seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases. “We still are dealing with sublineages of the omicron variant, which is a more contagious variant that's circulating in the community,” Gallatin City-County health officer Lori Christenson said. Montana state officials latest report...
MONTANA STATE
Belgrade News

Cops & Courts: Man irritated by noisy neighbors arrested for assault with a weapon

At 2:43 a.m. on May 18, a deputy responded to a call in Belgrade from a man who said his neighbor had threatened him with a gun. The deputy moved the caller away from the apartment building, and Patrick James Hall, 58, stuck his head out of an upstairs window. It was obvious he was the other side of the assault equation and he was moved to the deputy’s car. He told the deputy he was tired of all the noise his Hispanic neighbors made and that had reported them to the landlord. He denied pointing a gun at them, although a later search of his apartment turned up a long gun matching the description given to the deputy by the two neighbors. Hill was arrested for assault with a weapon and jailed.
BELGRADE, MT
mybighornbasin.com

Park County Sheriff Breaks Up Boozy Bonfire & Saves Teen

A busted bonfire of inebriated minors could have turned tragic if not for the skills and quick thinking of the Park County Sheriff’s Office. On the night of Saturday, May 7th, Park County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were suspected a party involving alcohol was being held in the hills of Badger Basin off Highway 294. When the Deputies arrived, they observed a large bonfire with several minors standing around it.
PARK COUNTY, WY
wrrnetwork.com

Quake hit NE Yellowstone early Today

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake shook portions of Northwestern Wyoming early today according to the United States Geological Service. The quake was 17 miles south and east of the park’s Northeast entrance at 7:32 a.m. The quake was measured at 14 km deep and was felt as far away as...
WYOMING STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Do You Remember This Forgotten Sandwich Franchise?

This empire used to be one of the biggest franchises in America? What happened to them?. If you are a fan of delicious sandwiches, we are lucky here in the Gallatin Valley. There are some fantastic spots to get a sandwich, whether you are looking for a classic small sandwich or a hoagie to fill you up. Many folks also like to go to some national franchises like Jersey Mike's, Firehouse Subs, or even Subway.
BOZEMAN, MT
KULR8

Reba McEntire to join ABC’s Montana crime show “Big Sky.”

According to multiple sources, Reba McEntire will join ABC’s Montana-based crime show “Big Sky,” for season three. McEntire has a history with the state of Montana, she’s known to be a regular at multiple restaurants and shops in the Bozeman area. It’s well known that one...
BOZEMAN, MT

