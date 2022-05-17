Park County property taxes skyrocket

At 2:43 a.m. on May 18, a deputy responded to a call in Belgrade from a man who said his neighbor had threatened him with a gun. The deputy moved the caller away from the apartment building, and Patrick James Hall, 58, stuck his head out of an upstairs window. It was obvious he was the other side of the assault equation and he was moved to the deputy’s car. He told the deputy he was tired of all the noise his Hispanic neighbors made and that had reported them to the landlord. He denied pointing a gun at them, although a later search of his apartment turned up a long gun matching the description given to the deputy by the two neighbors. Hill was arrested for assault with a weapon and jailed.

BELGRADE, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO