ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Earth, MN

B.E. Find that Pay Rate “Critical Factor” in Difficulty Finding Part Time, Seasonal Help

kbew98country.com
 2 days ago

According to Blue Earth City Administrator Mary Kennedy, the City of Blue Earth Public Works Department is one of the many organizations impacted by the worker shortage. Kennedy says that this year the Public...

www.kbew98country.com

Comments / 0

Related
kbew98country.com

Faribault County Board Approves Union Contracts

The Faribault County Board of Commissioners approved four union contracts during their regular board meeting on Tuesday. All four of the bargaining unit contracts expired on December 31st, 2021. Negotiations between the unions and the Central Services Director and the Personnel Committee began in September of last year and tentative agreements were reached with each unit in February and March.
FARIBAULT COUNTY, MN
kbew98country.com

County Commissioners Address Liquor License Fees at Board Meeting

During Tuesday’s meeting of the Faribault County Board of Commissioners, the issue of county liquor license fees was addressed. Faribault County only provides permits to 4 liquor serving establishments; the Derby Inn, Golden Bubble, Riverside Town and County Club and MinnIowa Golf Course. It was identified that the current licensing fees do not cover administration costs.
FARIBAULT COUNTY, MN
KELOLAND TV

UPDATE: Good Samaritan Society closing 3 facilities

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Two other Good Samaritan Society locations will be closing along with the Lennox facility. In a statement to KELOLAND News, Good Samaritan Society vice president of operations Aimee Middleton says the skilled nursing and assisted living location in Clear Lake will close as will one Good Samaritan Society in Newell, Iowa. The Lennox and Newell, Iowa facilities will consolidate with nearby nursing home locations.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Eden Prairie Local News

Plan to update restaurant building OK’d

A new use is being pursued for a 9,000-square-foot building that has been home to at least three Eden Prairie restaurants, the latest being Jake’s. The vacant restaurant building at the intersection of Singletree Lane and Prairie Center Drive, west of Walmart, is being remodeled to hold three commercial tenants. A new building façade was [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Blue Earth, MN
Blue Earth, MN
Government
KEYC

Family suing widow of late US lawmaker for medical expenses

Minnesota First Congressional District hopeful Brad Finstad visited Mankato Tuesday. Governor Kim Reynolds on Tuesday signed a bill requiring all gas stations in Iowa to sell E-15 within the next four years. State lawmakers strike budget deal. Updated: May. 16, 2022 at 7:51 PM CDT. Minnesota's lawmakers have come to...
MANKATO, MN
kchkradio.net

Faribault nursing homes to merge

(FARIBAULT DAILY NEWS) – The Pleasant Manor nursing facility in Faribault is closing. Its residents and staff will move to The Emeralds nursing facility, also in Faribault. Staffing shortages and open beds at The Emeralds prompted the consolidation, said Marc Halpert, CEO of Monarch Healthcare Management. The company runs both facilities in Faribault as well as several others in Minnesota and Wisconsin.
FARIBAULT, MN
fox9.com

Mayo Clinic sued over COVID-19 vaccine mandate terminations

(FOX 9) - Less than five months after firing more than 700 employees who failed to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by its self-imposed deadline, Mayo Clinic is facing a lawsuit from one former employee. In early January the Rochester-based health system has confirmed it has fired more than 700 employees...
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Kennedy
CBS Minnesota

Garbage Truck Dumps Burning Trash In Richfield Neighborhood

RICHFIELD, Minn. (WCCO) — A garbage truck fire led to burning trash being dumped on a road in a Richfield neighborhood. According to city officials, Richfield fire crews were dispatched to the scene Wednesday morning near the intersection of Fifth Avenue and 68th Street. The garbage was dumped on the road by the garbage truck, and fire crews extinguished the fire. Once the fire was under control, the public works department cleared away the rubbish. “When a garbage truck starts on fire, it is usually coming from the bottom of the haul,” city officials said in a social media post. (credit: City of Richfield) City officials did not say what the cause of the fire was, but did say this is a good reminder not to put electronics and batteries in the garbage. Fires can also start from ashes and oily rags.
RICHFIELD, MN
KEYC

MnDOT planning new bike trail to connect Mankato, St. Peter

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This effort has been going on since 2012 when The Department of Natural Resources wanted to tackle the trail. MnDOT says the designing of the trail is well along, and they are now in the purchasing process. Actual grading of the trail will happen in 2024-2025...
MANKATO, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Budgeting#Part Time#Earth#B E
Southern Minnesota News

Sheriff closes Brown County Rd 10 due to flooding

Flooding at Brown County Rd 10 west of Highway 4. May 16, 2022. Photo from Brown County Sheriff's Office. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office has closed County Rd 10 just west of Highway 4 due to flooding from the Minnesota River. Rain is in the forecast for much of...
BROWN COUNTY, MN
KEYC

Canoeist speaks on finding body believed to be missing Mankato woman

Minnesota First Congressional District hopeful Brad Finstad visited Mankato Tuesday. Taopi residents begin rebuilding process. FLOOD ASSISTANCE: What resources are available now and when the water recedes?. Updated: 6 hours ago. Southern Minnesota families navigate baby formula shortage. Updated: 6 hours ago. The baby formula shortage has forced parents across...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

DNR: Stay safe around bison at Minneopa State Park

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reminding Minneopa State Park visitors to stay safe in the bison range. The park has seen a boost in spectators since the birth of baby calves. People can see the new arrivals by driving through or hiking on trails...
MANKATO, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
CBS Minnesota

Rep. Jim Hagedorn’s Widow, Jennifer Carnahan, Sued By His Family Over Unpaid Medical Debts

BLUE EARTH, Minn. (WCCO) — Jennifer Carnahan, the wife of late Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn, is being sued by his mother, sister and stepfather over claims of unpaid medical-related debts. According to court documents filed in Faribault County on Monday, Hagedorn’s mother and stepfather – Kathleen and Robert Kreklau – and sister Tricia Lucas all claim that the congressman had borrowed money from them to pay for kidney cancer treatments in January at Envita Medical Centers, located in Scottsdale, Arizona. The treatments were not covered by his insurance, and they say Hagedorn had been “told by the Mayo Clinic that it...
FARIBAULT COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Nordstrom Workers In Minnetonka Accused Of Stealing $500K In High-End Merchandise, Selling Items Online

Originally published May 18 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two workers at a suburban Twin Cities department store are accused of stealing around $500,000 in high-end merchandise and trying to sell it on eBay. Nordstrom employee Denis Viktorovich Palamarchuk, 47, of Minnetonka is now charged with one count of felony theft. His ex-wife, 48-year-old Tanya Alysheva of Plymouth, also faces a felony theft charge. According to the criminal complaint, Palamarchuk was seen on security cameras taking high-end merchandise from the loading dock and the business services office, and putting it into his car. After he was confronted, he admitted to stealing items and putting...
MINNETONKA, MN
KIMT

Forest City woman accused of using her child to buy drugs

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Winnebago County woman is facing trial for allegedly using her child to buy drugs. Vanessa Anastasia Stevens, 35 of Forest City, has pleaded not guilty to use of a person under 18 in the drug trade and possession with intent to deliver marijuana. Law...
FOREST CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy