Economy

TechCrunch+ roundup: DTC data strategy, starting up solo, insuretech growth versus risk

By Walter Thompson
TechCrunch
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBut you’ve got to pay the cost to be the boss: A shot-caller must be comfortable with making decisions under pressure and needs to be adept at fundraising, recruiting, onboarding, managing … well, everything. According to Russ Heddleston, who founded DocSend before it was acquired by Dropbox,...

techcrunch.com

geekwire.com

Tableau adds data storytelling and AI predictions as its annual revenue nears $2B under Salesforce

Tableau Software showed a new storytelling feature that automatically explains data from Tableau dashboards in plain language, building on the November 2021 acquisition of Narrative Science by Tableau parent company Salesforce. The Seattle-based data visualization company also said it will further integrate Salesforce’s Einstein AI capabilities into its software, making...
SEATTLE, WA
TechCrunch

How to Land Early-Stage Funding

Spoiler alert: Uber for X is no longer a differentiator. Mobility isn’t a nascent vertical, and sector startups seeking funding should consider that advantage. Investors don’t need to explain the venture-sized opportunity in the transportation industry; instead they want to see contrarian growth – whether that’s a new angle on an old technology, or profitability. TechCrunch is bringing together three venture capitalists – Yoon Choi from Muirwoods Ventures, Mar Hershenson from Pear VC and Gabriel Scheer from Elemental – to talk about their investment strategies, what’s hot, and what’s not.
TRAFFIC
TechCrunch

Is there hope for digital health startups post-Roe?

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This is our Wednesday show, where we niche down to a single topic, think about a question and unpack the rest. This week, Natasha asked: How do digital health startups build in a post-Roe world?
HEALTH
TechCrunch

TechCrunch Mobility Pitch-off – Koop Technologies

Koop Technologies is an insurance platform for autonomous vehicles and robotics. The Singularity Platform is essentially a combo of three tools that Koop built: Koop API, Portal By Koop, and Insurability Sufficiency Framework (ISF). Koop provides autonomy insurance through data collection and proprietary analysis, wrapped up in the UX/UI provided by the portal.
TECHNOLOGY
defpen

Jay-Z’s Marcy Ventures Invests In Black-Owned, Credit Building Platform, Altro

Jay-Z’s Marcy Ventures has joined Citi Ventures, Black Capital Fund and Concrete Rose Fund by investing in the Black-owned, credit building platform, Altro. According to a press release obtained by the good folks over at Afro Tech, Altro is assists its users in building their credit up “through recurring payment forms like digital subscriptions.” Having secured $18 million in funding, Altro Co-Founder Michael Broughton plans to build up the company’s infrastructure while developing financial literacy education programs for marginalized communities.
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Economy
TechCrunch

Bird changes course, drops vehicle sales in pursuit of profitability

Revenue has decreased consistently since the company went public via a special purpose acquisition merger in November last year. As a result, Bird is looking at streamlining resources so it can achieve profitability this year. Bird’s initiatives involve focusing on its most profitable markets, potentially pulling out of less profitable markets and slowing the expansion of vehicle sales, like the e-bike the company launched last summer or the retail scooters launched in December.
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

GXO on the Hunt for Supply Chain Tech Startups

Click here to read the full article. A new one-year partnership with Sente Foundry aims to funnel promising supply chain tech startups directly to GXO’s door. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalFirst Amazon Missed. Now Walmart. What's Going on in Retail?Tuesday Morning CEO: Inventory Becoming 'Abundant' in the Past MonthInditex Backs Maersk's Bid for New Bangladesh Port Terminal: ReportBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BUSINESS
CNBC

Why Tesla was kicked out of the S&P 500's ESG index

In a blog post Wednesday, the S&P explained why it kicked Tesla out of its ESG index earlier this month. It said that Tesla's "lack of a low-carbon strategy" and "codes of business conduct," along with racism and poor working conditions reported at Tesla's factory in Fremont, California, affected the score.
FREMONT, CA
TechCrunch

Announcing the early-stage startups exhibiting at TC Sessions: Climate 2022

Pro tip: Buy your pass now, and you’ll save $200. Prices go up at the door. One of our favorite aspects of this event takes place on the exhibition floor. That’s where you’ll meet, connect — and maybe even find opportunities to collaborate — with early-stage startups showcasing a wide range of climate tech solutions. Based on the companies listed below, it promises to be an impressive display of innovative products and solutions designed to help humanity mitigate and adapt to climate change.
ECONOMY
TechRadar

Identifying the skills needed to drive digital innovation

IT skills are crucial to business success in an increasingly digital world. Yet there is a major shortage of skilled IT professionals worldwide, particularly when it comes to those with experience in modern software development and delivery. Part of the challenge is that the rapid technological innovation that defines our world makes it easier for skills to become outdated quickly. This creates a constant need for IT professionals to learn and develop new skills.
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Three senior Twitter employees leave amid potential Musk takeover

As Elon Musk tweets poop emojis at Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, it appears that some of the platform’s executives are ready to move on. According to a Bloomberg report, three senior employees are voluntarily leaving the company: Ilya Brown, a VP of product management for health, conversation and growth; Katrina Lane, VP of Twitter Service; and Max Schmeiser, head of data science. Per LinkedIn, Lane and Schmeiser had worked at Twitter for about one and two years respectively, while Brown had been at the company for six years.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Quark.ai Launches Autonomous B2B eCommerce Support After Fortune 500 Pilot

Autonomous customer/field support platform Quark.ai on Wednesday (May 18) launched its autonomous support platform for B2B eCommerce after completing a pilot program of the offering with a Fortune 500 company that sells millions of high-tech products online. According to a company press release, Quark.ai Autonomous B2B eCommerce Support provides accurate...
SOFTWARE
Phys.org

When harnessing the power of social media, engagement is a key performance indicator

The explosive growth of social media during the last decade has dramatically changed the dynamics of business-customer interactions. Yet relatively few firms have properly strategized their social media appearance and involvement, says Fang Fang Li, who will publicly defend her doctoral dissertation at the University of Vaasa on Wednesday 18th May.
INTERNET
TechCrunch

Just how overpriced are crypto startups?

The company’s Q4 earnings released in February were strong, but it warned of a slowdown in its trading business. That deceleration in trading activity continued, leading to the U.S. crypto exchange’s first-quarter earnings pushing the value of its shares to new lows. The Exchange explores startups, markets and...
STOCKS
TechCrunch

Keep Financial raises $9M led by a16z to help employers offer forgivable loans as a retention tool

Employee churn is one of the biggest challenges facing organizations working in competitive environments. Today a startup is launching with a new product to add to the artillery of tools that HR people are using to combat that. Keep Financial is building a platform to help employers provide retention bonuses in the form of forgivable loans — forgiving the loan typically based on them staying at the company for an agreed length of time — and alongside its launch the startup is announcing $9 million in funding.
ECONOMY
thefastmode.com

TIM's Sparkle, Atos Partner to Cater Growing Demand for Cloud Services and Solutions

Sparkle, the first international service provider in Italy and among the top global operators, and Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, announced a three-year agreement to address the growing demand from clients in European and other adjacent countries for cloud services and solutions. The partnership aims to develop business...
BUSINESS

