The St. Louis Blues bounced back in a big way after an overtime loss in Game 1, playing some of their best hockey all season en route to a 4-1 win in Game 2. They accomplished what they came to Colorado looking to do: split the openers on the road before coming home to St. Louis. The Blues now have an opportunity to take control of the series, playing two straight games on home ice Saturday and Monday.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO