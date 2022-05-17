ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walnut Creek, CA

Panama Bay Coffee Co. Opens in Downtown Walnut Creek

beyondthecreek.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter an almost unbelievable seven year wait, Panama Bay Coffee Co....

www.beyondthecreek.com

Comments / 1

Related
Mountain View Daily

5 Nearby Brunch Places Worth Trying

Address: 1711 W El Camino Real Mountain View, CA 94040. I thought the place only had cheese sandwiches. I was wrong. I like dishes in which there is meat, but they have to be cooked well. This is probably one of the best burgers I've had. The burger is 1/3 pound Angus and Waygu beef. The buns are toasty. The chopped jalapeo was not too spicy.
PALO ALTO, CA
Mountain View Daily

Like Japanese Food? Five Ramen Stores You Can't Miss

The Asahi's Kurobuta Chashu Ramen with Tonkotsu Pork Broth was pretty tasty and comparable to many other ramen places around the area. The noodles stood out to me the most. There is a good variety of Japanese foods(many as tapas). The service is friendly. They have a great atmosphere and lots of seating. Overall, a solid ramen place that I would recommend.
PALO ALTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Walnut Creek, CA
Restaurants
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Restaurants
City
Walnut Creek, CA
Walnut Creek, CA
Lifestyle
Walnut Creek, CA
Food & Drinks
The Richmond Standard

Monthly food truck event coming to Hercules

A new monthly food truck event is coming to the Hercules Bayfront starting this Friday. A rotating assortment of up to six food trucks, including a dessert truck and a beer & wine truck, will park directly in front of The Grand at Bayfront, 2200 John Muir Parkway, on the third Friday of each month, May through September, according to the city, which recently approved a temporary use permit for the event.
HERCULES, CA
Eater

Meet the Chef Behind the Richmond Restaurant Where Ramen is Religion

Clint and Yoko Tan weren’t sure what would come next in life. Their ultra popular pop-up Noodle in a Haystack came out of nowhere in 2015, for the Tans and for the Bay Area, as they figured out how to get their feet beneath them in San Francisco after leaving Japan. Now they’ve found their first brick and mortar at 4601 Geary Boulevard, and people have raised eyebrows over the $125 ramen tasting menu. That’s why Clint Tan says it’s the ramen itself, the ethos behind his lifestyle, that gets him out of bed in the morning. There is no end goal. Ramen, and bringing an intentional and beautiful meal to each customer, is the pursuit.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Panama Bay Coffee Co
Silicon Valley

Sprouts Farmers Market closing Fremont, Mountain View stores permanently

Two Bay Area Sprouts Farmers Market stores that have served residents for about a decade will close on June 3, the company announced this month. The grocer said it will permanently close both its Fremont store at 3900 Mowry Ave. in the Fremont Plaza Shopping Center and its Mountain View store at 630 San Antonio Rd. in the World Savings Plaza.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
rwcpulse.com

High tea, ice cream and a coffee cart are some of the future offerings at Mademoiselle Colette's new Atherton cafe

"Baby Colette" is the endearing way Mademoiselle Colette's owner Debora Ferrand describes her forthcoming cafe in Atherton. The French patisserie, which has locations in Redwood City, Palo Alto and Menlo Park, along with a ghost kitchen in Mountain View, won the bid to operate a 250-square-foot cafe in Atherton's new $19.1 million, 10,000-square-foot library this fall. The town plans to sign a five-year lease with the bakery.
ATHERTON, CA
Silicon Valley

Prime site in Oakland’s Uptown area is bought by big developer

OAKLAND — A prime location in downtown Oakland’s hip and trendy Uptown district has been bought by an experienced and savvy real estate developer, public documents show. Grosvenor Americas, acting through an affiliate, has bought sites with addresses of 2600 and 2630 Telegraph Ave. in the city’s core, according to a filing on May 10 with the Alameda County Recorder’s Office.
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Silicon Valley

Photos: San Jose home originally purchased for $24,000 sells for $1.67 million

A modest 1,316-square-foot San Jose home that was originally purchased for $24,000 in 1971 has sold for $1.67 million, underscoring the area’s hot home values. The property was originally listed for $1.299 million and sold for almost $400,000 over the original asking price. The three-bedroom, two-bathroom house in Cambrian...
SAN JOSE, CA
diablomag.com

Diablo Dish: 54 Mint Forno Italiano Morphs Into Montesacro

54 Mint Forno Italiano Will Resurface as Montesacro. The Walnut Creek Italian restaurant on Locust Street and Giammona Drive has been shut down for about a month for remodeling, and when it opens again in mid-June, it will have a new name: Montesacro. It will also have a bar, as the owners have finally secured a liquor license.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area home sales down 17%, report says

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Bay Area home sales are down approximately 17% from last year, according to a report by RE/MAX or Real Estate Maximums, which is an American international real estate company. The report said there were 4,099 housing transactions in April 2022 compared to 4,952 in April 2021 — a difference of 853 […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

S.F.’s best apartment bargains are in brand-new buildings

If you’ve ever considered moving to SoMa or Mid-Market, this could be your moment. Some of San Francisco’s newest buildings, chock full of amenities, are offering deeply discounted rents in a downtown market that’s still clawing back from pandemic lows. “Renters can get that brand-new place without...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Updated: Brentwood Cherry Season in Full Swing

The Brentwood cherry season is in full swing with more and more farms now open. Harvest Time in Brentwood has opened its map with farms that are now open. 3-D Cherries deFremery Farms: GRAND OPENING (Walk-ins) Friday 12-5PM; Sunday & Saturday 9AM – 4PM. 4430 Sellers Ave, Brentwood CA.
BRENTWOOD, CA
CBS San Francisco

COVID outbreaks, low staffing forcing Bay Area restaurants to close again

SAN FRANCISCO -- Getting a seat at a table in San Francisco or anywhere else in the Bay Area this weekend might be tough. After avoiding COVID-19 for so long, restaurants find themselves hit by the one-two punch of low staffing, on top of COVID-19 outbreaks. Inside the kitchen at Handroll Project on Guerrero in the Mission, Executive Chef Geoffrey Lee is trying to channel his nervous energy for the restaurant's official grand opening, which he hopes will be tomorrow. That all depends on the results of some PCR tests, as Handroll Project and many other restaurants have been...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy