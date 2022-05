As a working mom of a 12-year-old boy with autism and ADHD, I was happy to see Colorado Politics coverage of SB22-144. Thousands of parents and guardians use HopSkipDrive for transportation services, but few were aware of the impact this legislation could have on their everyday lives. As covered by your recent article, “Advocates for kids with disabilities say bill regulating rideshare companies lacks safety provisions”, SB22-144 was necessary legislation to sort out potential gray areas of regulation, to ensure that HopSkipDrive continues to operate without interruptions and under strict safety guidelines. However, this article missed some important points and voices.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO