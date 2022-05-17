ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waltham, MA

Thermo Fisher seeks dismissal of Henrietta Lacks' family's lawsuit regarding sale of her cells

wgbh.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThermo Fisher seeks dismissal of Henrietta Lacks' family's lawsuit regarding sale of her cells. Lawyers for Waltham-based Thermo Fisher Scientific are in court Tuesday, asking a judge to throw out a lawsuit filed by the family of Henrietta Lacks. In 1951, doctors at Johns Hopkins University harvested cells from...

www.wgbh.org

Comments / 0

Related
LiveScience

Why haven't we cloned a human yet?

In 1996, Dolly the sheep made headlines around the world after becoming the first mammal to be successfully cloned from an adult cell. Many commentators thought this would catalyze a golden age of cloning, with numerous voices speculating that the first human clone must surely be just a few years away.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

From one death, thousands of precious cells help scientists build a universal reference library

Moments after being taken off life support, an anonymous Bay Area woman gave the most abundant of gifts: 17 different tissues and organs. Some were transplanted into strangers in need, but many others were rushed off on a unique mission. They were donated for research—contributing to a first-ever detailed "cell atlas," a reference guide of cell types and behaviors that will transform our understanding of health and disease.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Nature.com

Structural biology of CRISPR–Cas immunity and genome editing enzymes

CRISPR–Cas systems provide resistance against foreign mobile genetic elements and have a wide range of genome editing and biotechnological applications. In this Review, we examine recent advances in understanding the molecular structures and mechanisms of enzymes comprising bacterial RNA-guided CRISPR–Cas immune systems and deployed for wide-ranging genome editing applications. We explore the adaptive and interference aspects of CRISPR–Cas function as well as open questions about the molecular mechanisms responsible for genome targeting. These structural insights reflect close evolutionary links between CRISPR–Cas systems and mobile genetic elements, including the origins and evolution of CRISPR–Cas systems from DNA transposons, retrotransposons and toxin–antitoxin modules. We discuss how the evolution and structural diversity of CRISPR–Cas systems explain their functional complexity and utility as genome editing tools.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Candelabrum cells are ubiquitous cerebellar cortex interneurons with specialized circuit properties

To understand how the cerebellar cortex transforms mossy fiber (MF) inputs into Purkinje cell (PC) outputs, it is vital to delineate the elements of this circuit. Candelabrum cells (CCs) are enigmatic interneurons of the cerebellar cortex that have been identified based on their morphology, but their electrophysiological properties, synaptic connections and function remain unknown. Here, we clarify these properties using electrophysiology, single-nucleus RNA sequencing, in situ hybridization and serial electron microscopy in mice. We find that CCs are the most abundant PC layer interneuron. They are GABAergic, molecularly distinct and present in all cerebellar lobules. Their high resistance renders CC firing highly sensitive to synaptic inputs. CCs are excited by MFs and granule cells and are strongly inhibited by PCs. CCs in turn primarily inhibit molecular layer interneurons, which leads to PC disinhibition. Thus, inputs, outputs and local signals converge onto CCs to allow them to assume a unique role in controlling cerebellar output.
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Business
State
Maryland State
Waltham, MA
Business
City
Waltham, MA
Nature.com

High-throughput predictions of metal"“organic framework electronic properties: theoretical challenges, graph neural networks, and data exploration

With the goal of accelerating the design and discovery of metal"“organic frameworks (MOFs) for electronic, optoelectronic, and energy storage applications, we present a dataset of predicted electronic structure properties for thousands of MOFs carried out using multiple density functional approximations. Compared to more accurate hybrid functionals, we find that the widely used PBE generalized gradient approximation (GGA) functional severely underpredicts MOF band gaps in a largely systematic manner for semi-conductors and insulators without magnetic character. However, an even larger and less predictable disparity in the band gap prediction is present for MOFs with open-shell 3d transition metal cations. With regards to partial atomic charges, we find that different density functional approximations predict similar charges overall, although hybrid functionals tend to shift electron density away from the metal centers and onto the ligand environments compared to the GGA point of reference. Much more significant differences in partial atomic charges are observed when comparing different charge partitioning schemes. We conclude by using the dataset of computed MOF properties to train machine-learning models that can rapidly predict MOF band gaps for all four density functional approximations considered in this work, paving the way for future high-throughput screening studies. To encourage exploration and reuse of the theoretical calculations presented in this work, the curated data is made publicly available via an interactive and user-friendly web application on the Materials Project.
CHEMISTRY
MedicalXpress

Study reveals imaging approach with potential to detect lung cancer earlier, at the cellular level

Researchers at the Abramson Cancer Center at the University of Pennsylvania have found a way to identify lung cancer at the cellular level in real time during a biopsy, offering promise in the ability to detect the disease earlier and with more confidence. The findings, which build on previous Penn research, demonstrate that an imaging agent detected via guided technology during biopsies in real time can effectively light up cancer cells that may have been too small to detect using existing technology. Based on the more easily identifiable presence of fluorescent cancer cells generated by the new imaging approach, five non-expert raters diagnosed the malignant or non-malignant tissue biopsies with 96 percent accuracy and made no false negatives on the 20 human biopsy specimens they reviewed. The research is published this week in Nature Communications.
CANCER
Phys.org

Research team improves gene editing with chemical process

The gene-editing technique known as CRISPR has accelerated biological and medical research in the last decade by allowing scientists to repair the DNA of human cells almost as simply as using a pair of scissors. Gene editing—and especially CRISPR, because it's easy to use—has given researchers hope for curing genetic...
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henrietta Lacks
Person
Oprah Winfrey
Person
Ben Crump
MedicalXpress

Dynamics of adaptive immunity in tuberculosis uncovered

Unlike other infectious diseases that affect the lungs, the immune response to fight tuberculosis (TB) infections develops at least twice as slowly. Until recently, the dynamic interplay between bacteria and the host's immune system remained unclear, hampering the development of effective therapies against the disease, which kills more people worldwide than HIV/AIDS and is second only to COVID-19.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Environmental influences on mathematics performance in early childhood

Mathematics skills relate to lifelong career, health and financial outcomes. Individuals' cognitive abilities predict mathematics performance and there is growing recognition that environmental influences, including differences in culture and variability in mathematics engagement, also affect mathematics performance. In this Review, we summarize evidence indicating that differences between languages, exposure to maths-focused language, socioeconomic status, attitudes and beliefs about mathematics, and engagement with mathematics activities influence young children's mathematics performance. These influences play out at the community and individual levels. However, research on the role of these environmental influences for foundational number skills, including understanding of number words, is limited. Future research is needed to understand individual differences in the development of early emerging mathematics skills such as number word skills, examining to what extent different types of environmental input are necessary and how children's cognitive abilities shape the impact of environmental input.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Expert discusses progress of mRNA vaccines

Two mRNA vaccines, which received emergency authorization in late 2020, have proven critical in the fight against COVID-19. These vaccines, the first of their kind, were the culmination of decades of research on RNA. Delivered as strands of mRNA that encode a viral protein, the vaccines enter cells and begin producing proteins, allowing the immune system to recognize the virus if encountered later. Following the success of COVID-19 vaccines, researchers hope that mRNA vaccines and therapies will prove useful against many other diseases.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Black People#Thermo Fisher Scientific#Johns Hopkins University#African American#Gbh News
MedicalXpress

Genomic differences selected through evolution may offer clues as to why COVID-19 outcomes vary widely

Though underlying medical conditions play an important role, many aspects of why COVID-19 severity can differ vastly from one patient to another have remained unclear. A new study identifies dozens of genomic variations that may drive these hard-to-predict differences in clinical outcomes. According to work led by University of Pennsylvania scientists, genomic variants in four genes that are critical to SARS-CoV-2 infection, including the ACE2 gene, were targets of natural selection and associated with health conditions seen in COVID-19 patients.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Early-stage detection of microbial contamination in cell therapy products

Researchers from Critical Analytics for Manufacturing Personalized-Medicine (CAMP), an Interdisciplinary Research Group (IRG) at the Singapore-MIT Alliance for Research and Technology (SMART), MIT's research enterprise in Singapore, have identified a critical quality attribute (CQA) for the possible development of a rapid and sensitive process analytical technology (PAT) for sterility. Specifically, this technology enables the detection of early-stage microbial contaminations in human cell therapy products (CTPs).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
contagionlive.com

New Monoclonal Antibody May Neutralize Future COVID-19 Variants

Stage 2/3 trials are underway to test the efficacy of J08, a potent monoclonal antibody, to prevent and treat current and future COVID-19 variants. After monoclonal antibodies were proven less effective against the highly infectious Omicron COVID-19 variant, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) rescinded their approval of the therapy.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Biology
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
psychologytoday.com

AI Nanotech Sensor Detects Cancer Signals in Blood

A new study found that artificial intelligence machine learning, combined with nanotechnology, can detect ovarian cancer signals in blood. According to the researchers, their solution had 87% sensitivity at 98% specificity, and could be adapted to spot other types of cancer. This proof-of-concept shows that AI machine learning increases the...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

More precise diagnoses and personalized therapies due to hyperpolarized nuclear magnetic resonance

Hyperpolarized nuclear magnetic resonance enables major medical advances in molecular diagnostics, for example for cardiovascular diseases or cancer therapy. Within the framework of the EU collaborative project "MetaboliQs," seven partners coordinated by Fraunhofer IAF and NVision developed a microscopy method which, for the first time, enables the analysis of metabolic processes at the single cell level by means of diamond-based hyperpolarization. In addition, the consortium successfully demonstrated hyperpolarization using the PHIP method in application-oriented MRI experiments.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy