Gator sightings in DI residential areas spark social media frenzy. Are there more alligators roaming around Daniel Island this year? Social media posts and videos showing dramatic alligator sightings in the area may lead you to believe that the population is booming, but according to Chris Hamil, field operations manager for the Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association, the number of alligators on the island has remained steady, year after year.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO