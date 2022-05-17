ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Germany's finance ministry grants more independence for financial watchdog

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

BERLIN, May 17 (Reuters) - Germany’s BaFin will have more leeway and independence in conducting its work as the country’s financial watchdog, the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.

BaFin’s reputation was battered after it failed to spot wrongdoing ahead of the collapse in 2020 of the German payments company Wirecard, a former blue-chip hailed as a German success story and once worth $28 billion.

Some financial experts had said that as part of the finance ministry, BaFin may face too much influence from politicians if supervision efforts rub against their goals, adding that BaFin needed greater independence from Berlin to restore credibility.

According to new cooperation principles between the two authorities presented on Tuesday, BaFin should only inform the ministry in critical cases, for example when a large corporation is involved or if there is an impact on financial markets stability.

BaFin’s president Mark Branson said the new principles set a contemporary and risk-oriented framework for the authority.

“As financial supervisors, we need to be able to act boldly, clearly, quickly and responsibly,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Using Russian assets in Ukraine would be a mistake

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Western powers have frozen about $300 billion of Russia’s foreign exchange reserves. Rebuilding Ukraine after the war could cost at least as much. So the idea that the United States and Europe should confiscate the assets and use them to help finance the gigantic task has a symmetrical financial appeal. It would also provide moral comfort by making the country responsible for the destruction pay for the reconstruction. But it would also be the wrong way to hold Russia to account.
ECONOMY
Reuters

UniCredit, Citi consider swapping assets with Russian institutions - FT

(Reuters) - UniCredit SpA and Citigroup are exploring asset swaps with Russian financial institutions as western banks trying to avoid heavy writedowns as they exit Russia, the Financial Times said on Sunday. UniCredit has received several offers from Russian financial institutions to buy its local subsidiary since its chief executive,...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Commerzbank says strategy is to create conditions to remain independent

FRANKFURT, May 18 (Reuters) - Commerzbank (CBKG.DE) on Wednesday said its current strategy was to create the conditions to remain independent, a statement that follows a report that it and UniCredit (CRDI.MI) had scheduled merger talks earlier this year,. A spokesperson for the German lender declined to comment on market...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Finance Ministry#Bafin#Wirecard
Reuters

Russia's Ozon says BNY withdraws as convertible bonds trustee

May 18 (Reuters) - Ozon said on Wednesday that BNY Mellon, its trustee for bonds maturing in 2026, had informed the Russian e-commerce firm that it can no longer act as trustee without being exposed to financial or criminal risks due to sanctions against Moscow. Nasdaq-listed Ozon, trading in whose...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Google says its Russian bank account has been seized

May 18 (Reuters) - Russian authorities have seized Google Russia's bank account, making it impossible for its Russian office to function, a Google spokesperson said on Wednesday after Google's Russian subsidiary declared its intention to file for bankruptcy. "Google Russia has published a notice of its intention to file for...
BUSINESS
Fortune

A recession could tank the value of the U.S. dollar, Goldman Sachs says

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The U.S. dollar index has gained 15% since last year, as the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance on inflation has boosted its strength against other currencies. Since the Fed began hiking interest rates in March, returns in the U.S. have become increasingly attractive and global investors have turned to more dollar-denominated investments.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

440K+
Followers
330K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy